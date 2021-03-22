The Inner world is also going round and round: Intermittent silence is the way

I sat down
For 10 minutes of my intermittent silence
Give rest to my brain
Explore my inner universe
Closed my mouth and closed my eyes
Silently listening to all the sound
And silently watching of all the thoughts
Watching myself as a third person
Time was ticking, I was unaware
There was a timer on my app, the Relaxx App
While I was sitting in silence
The world was going round and round
The sun was shining, the moon was hiding
Planets were doing what they did
Spaceships continued on
My son was working somewhere
My daughter was probably driving
Grandkids were perhaps in school
Or, on their computers
The world was going round and round
I was exploring my inner universe
Finding the source
Feeling the force
Knowing better my inner universe
Slowly and slowly, peace was felt
New doors started to open
And, then I felt
The inner world going round and round
Yes, while we are busy
Living and working in the outer world
Our inner world continues to go round and round
Intermittent silence is the way
Let’s come together
Ten minutes a day
Feeling the inner universe go round and round
Giving us the energy and force
That helps to keep us going and growing
In the outer world
That keeps going round and round.