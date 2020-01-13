The Influence and Effects of Pressure on Students

Did you know that over 500,000 students apply for admissions in Australian universities every year? So, congratulations if you have made it into one of the most prestigious Australian universities. However, competition does not end there! If you think the toughest part of student life is scoring a seat in the right university, you may be wrong!

The most difficult thing that you have to endure in the very beginning of your university life is finding the perfect house for your stay! Don’t worry, we’re here with an elaborately comprehensive list on what should you be looking for when you go searching for a house. We recommend you search on portals such as Iglu to conduct the house search.

The following are the best kinds of properties you can find for your college life accommodation, you ready? Let’s go:

Places in the vicinity to your institute:

These options may be a bit more expensive and are also among the toughest to score a seat in, however, in the long run, they save you a lot of expenses. Why so? Commuting to and fro from your University would be a daily thing for you. Let’s assume even if you choose public transport for it, you could easily be looking at a hundred dollar bill a month going out for only transportation. However, if your university or college is at a walking distance from your accommodation, you could easily save that amount. Furthermore, you might want to be quick if you find a vacancy at these options because these are the first ones that get sold out!

Places in crowded areas:

By the time you reach there all the best options were sold out, what do you look for now? We would recommend looking for a property in a crowded area. Now you may say that having an isolated space and your own silent zone is a great idea. But in a place that you don’t quite understand, it can be risky! Thus, it is best to find a place which has an adequate size of the population living around you. Moreover, it is highly likely that this place would also have a properly functioning market and transport systems in the vicinity to make your life easier.

Well-connected places:

Needless to say, unless you have your own car or scooter, you are going to be using public transport a lot. Thus, you could significantly save on the cost of reaching the metro line or the bus stop, if it is at a walking distance from your place. You should be looking at options which are conveniently placed around public transportation stations.

Where there is food, there is away!

Transport and meals form a big portion of your budget. If it is a place that comes with its own pantry and you are someone who loves cooking, then it’s ideal for you. If you are someone who does not like cooking, then a student accommodation that provides buffet options or comes with the cafeteria or at least is surrounded by various food outlets is the ideal choice for you.

Now, you should ensure that you take cautious care of any allergies that you may have while finalizing a place! If the accommodation you have chosen is in the middle of a seafood street, and you really don’t like the smell of shrimps and rotting fish, then that might not be the place for you!

The trusted places

Ask the locals or go looking for it on the internet, these are the hot favorite for the city! These places would have a very high rating on the internet, which also means that these places will be the first one to get sold out and they already have a huge waiting list.

If by any chance, contact or reference, you could get into one of these, that would be one problem lifted from yours and your parents’ shoulders. This place usually comes with all the basic and complimentary amenities that you could think of. After all, they have earned this reputation over years of experience and efficiency.