The Importance of Your Child’s Education in the Arts

The Role of the Arts in Society

Although given less attention than in times past, the fine arts will continue to be an essential part of a country’s culture. Notably, the arts develop the imagination, nurturing people psychologically and emotionally, thus contributing enormously to a culture and its history. Because research demonstrates that engaging in the arts encourages development in academic, social, and emotional areas, there is a renewed movement to incorporate the fine arts into education.

Convinced of fine art’s importance, Texas’s Katy Independent School District holds, “The arts are what make us most human, most complete as people,” satisfying people emotionally and psychologically, forming individual and collective personalities. There is also documentation that participation in the arts improves academic achievement and social skills. Further, art is healing. Studies have proven that engaging in artistic ventures is conducive to a person’s emotional, mental, and even physical wellbeing. Studies support the idea that music does, indeed, “soothe the savage soul” as it combats depression and other mental illnesses. For those who have artistic talent, music, painting, dance, writing, and other fine art ventures are cathartic experiences that also bring about a sense of achievement.

The Opportunity for Fine Arts

With many children learning from home, there is no better time for parents to develop an interest in the fine arts. Making a workspace for artistic ventures is a way to ignite creativity and provide diversions. Music lessons afford children a new challenge. Providing them emotional outlets in the arts and a sense of accomplishment also encourages children. As reading is fundamental to learning in all studies, books on art and artists are informative and exciting and a diversion from traditional textbooks.

The Study of the Arts Has a Direct Link to Improvement in Academic Achievement

In 2006, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum’s Learning Through Art program revealed a link between the study of the arts and increased literacy skills. Students in the third grade acquired improved abilities to hypothesize, reason, and summarize texts after participating in discussion exercises on the meaning of paintings. In 2011, studies in Maryland public schools further revealed the link between the arts and improved academic achievement. In courses that integrated art with math, social studies, science, and other subjects, there were marked improvements in math and reading skills.

