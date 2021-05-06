Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Importance of Your Child’s Education in the Arts

The Role of the Arts in Society Although given less attention than in times past, the fine arts will continue to be an essential part of a country’s culture. Notably, the arts develop the imagination, nurturing people psychologically and emotionally, thus contributing enormously to a culture and its history. Because research demonstrates that engaging in the arts […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
The Role of the Arts in Society

Although given less attention than in times past, the fine arts will continue to be an essential part of a country’s culture. Notably, the arts develop the imagination, nurturing people psychologically and emotionally, thus contributing enormously to a culture and its history. Because research demonstrates that engaging in the arts encourages development in academic, social, and emotional areas, there is a renewed movement to incorporate the fine arts into education.

Convinced of fine art’s importance, Texas’s Katy Independent School District holds, “The arts are what make us most human, most complete as people,” satisfying people emotionally and psychologically, forming individual and collective personalities. There is also documentation that participation in the arts improves academic achievement and social skills. Further, art is healing. Studies have proven that engaging in artistic ventures is conducive to a person’s emotional, mental, and even physical wellbeing. Studies support the idea that music does, indeed, “soothe the savage soul” as it combats depression and other mental illnesses. For those who have artistic talent, music, painting, dance, writing, and other fine art ventures are cathartic experiences that also bring about a sense of achievement.

The Opportunity for Fine Arts

With many children learning from home, there is no better time for parents to develop an interest in the fine arts. Making a workspace for artistic ventures is a way to ignite creativity and provide diversions. Music lessons afford children a new challenge. Providing them emotional outlets in the arts and a sense of accomplishment also encourages children. As reading is fundamental to learning in all studies, books on art and artists are informative and exciting and a diversion from traditional textbooks.

The Study of the Arts Has a Direct Link to Improvement in Academic Achievement

In 2006, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum’s Learning Through Art program revealed a link between the study of the arts and increased literacy skills. Students in the third grade acquired improved abilities to hypothesize, reason, and summarize texts after participating in discussion exercises on the meaning of paintings. In 2011, studies in Maryland public schools further revealed the link between the arts and improved academic achievement. In courses that integrated art with math, social studies, science, and other subjects, there were marked improvements in math and reading skills.

Article Originally Published on https://dredwardthalheimer.co/the-importance-of-your-childs-education-in-the-arts/

    dr edward thalheimer&#039;s photo

    Dr. Edward Thalheimer, Founder at The Tutoring Center

    Dr. Edward Thalheimer is a Long Beach-based entrepreneur and leader in education. In 1997, he founded The Tutoring Center with the mission of enhancing children's academic skills through a unique approach that is tailored to each child's personal needs and challenges. When he is not at work, Dr. Thalheimer can be found spending time with his wife and daughter, who happen to share his passion for martial arts and jiu-jitsu. Given Dr. Thalheimer's own interest in the styles — and the fact he met his wife through his first studio in South Central Los Angeles — the family always knew that martial arts and jiu-jitsu would play major roles in their lives. If you are interested in learning more about Dr. Edward Thalheimer and his interests, be sure to visit his website.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “Inclusive learning environments” With Penny Bauder & Janet Wolfe

    by Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts
    Community//

    Roger Allen of Fresh Artists: “Be willing to fail but learn from it each time”

    by Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts
    Community//

    “Expand hours of instruction.” With Penny Bauder & Cindy Chanin

    by Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.