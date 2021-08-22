Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Importance of Work-Life Balance for Entrepreneurs

Work plays an integral role in our lives. Our earnings help us pay utility bills, put food on the table, and pay other crucial expenses. 

It is daunting to achieve work-life balance in today’s competitive business world. As technology advances, it’s becoming more challenging to separate work and personal life. Entrepreneurs are tempted to check emails during odd hours and answer business calls while relaxing with family. 

Here are ways entrepreneurs can achieve work-life balance. 

Embrace failure

Most things that trigger stress in personal relationships can also come with essential lessons that can bring success and harmony to home relationships. For instance, most renowned entrepreneurs are more tolerant of failure. These entrepreneurs tend to be tolerant of failures in personal life too. Just like they struggle to improve their business, they also strive to become better friends, wives/husbands, or moms/dads. 

Give And Take 

It’s normal to work for long hours to accomplish an urgent task. However, entrepreneurs should learn to readjust expectations and give enough time to their families. 

Communicate Clearly

Most entrepreneurs running small businesses work for long hours to achieve sales goals. The success of their business entirely depends on their effort. Since they are the key players in their businesses, they have to be transparent to their families, employees, and even themselves. They should be clear about how they intend to balance work and personal life so that their families can know what to expect from them. 

Commit To Balance

There are two types of business leaders: those who make their work their lives and those who have interests and passions outside the workplace. Entrepreneurs should commit to balancing work and personal life. They should devote time to their hobbies, play with kids, and go for a vacation with their families. 

Don’t Do It Alone

However good you are in doing things, you can’t always do it alone. Entrepreneurs should focus on things that they feel no one else can do better than them and hire top talents for the rest. 

Additionally, entrepreneurs should learn to say no. it can be difficult to say No to a client, opportunities, or even tasks. However, to strike a balance between work and personal life, saying no is an essential skill that every entrepreneur should learn. 

    Tanya Catron, Senior Accountant at Western Virginia Water Authority

    Tanya Catron is a passionate individual who has pursued a long career in accounting. Growing up with a love of mathematics, as opposed to her other classmates, Tanya knew she was destined for a future in this type of industry. As she received her certificate in accounting and graduated with a degree in Business Accounting, Tanya was able to enter the workforce with clear goals. She began by helping small businesses succeed financially and soon was offered other career opportunities in the industry. Now, decades later, Tanya hopes to use this past experience to break into the world of entrepreneurship. Learn more at her website!

