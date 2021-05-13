The Importance of Volunteering Before Launching Your Career

Growing up in a world where people are constantly pressuring you to get an education, an internship full-time can be very nerve-wracking. The world is competitive, and everyone wants to succeed and see others around them do the same. If you have a hard time finding goals beyond making money and having a position in power, maybe volunteering can help you out. Although you may be lending a hand to others, you can gain a better sense of self. Here are a few reasons why volunteering before launching your career can help you on so many levels.

Gain Perspective

Asa young person, it’s normal to have great confidence and believe you’re invincible. The truth of the matter is that you are not. Volunteering can teach you how to be humble and appreciate what you have. Depending on where you chose to volunteer, you may come across less fortunate people than you and are grateful for anything they can get. Having a positive attitude can help you go a long way when pursuing a career. The last thing you want is to walking around with a chip on your shoulder.

Skills and Passion

Finding a place to volunteer that best fits your values is just as important as finding a career that does. Volunteering is a great way to learn leadership skills and how to work on a team efficiently. Once you get into the workforce, you will be able to find parallels between your volunteer and professional work. You may also see a new passion during your volunteering journey. For example, suppose you volunteer at a veterinary hospital. In that case, you might have a realization that you are passionate about veterinary sciences, and that’s what you want to seek a career in.

Time Management

Being able to handle volunteering, education, social life, and growing up isn’t too easy. One of the biggest reasons people don’t volunteer is because they don’t find the time. Finding the time to give back to your community while juggling so many others things is a great way to learn about time management. When you enter the workforce, your work is based on time and how you spread it out. Being organized in all areas of your life is the best way to find balance.