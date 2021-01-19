Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Importance of Unplugging

Most people can relate to the challenges of everyday life. We must maintain our health, take care of our families, perform well at work, and juggle all of our other responsibilities all while dealing with the uncertainty of the world around us. In this digital age, it can be incredibly difficult to avoid becoming caught up in the distractions that surround us. However, regardless of how long our to-do lists are or how filled our schedules may be, it is imperative that we take the time to rest and unplug.

In order for people to be successful and healthy, they must take the time to rest and care for their well-being. Even on our busiest days taking a few minutes to breathe, reset, or simply sit down is important. Not only does rest help promote well-being and improve mood, but it also has mental health benefits, such s boosting creativity and reducing stress.

It is almost impossible to avoid stress altogether. There will always be disturbances and challenges in our lives, however, chronic stress can lead to serious health issues. Furthermore, there is a copious amount of benefits to unplugging and decompressing.

In fact, when we actually take the time to relax and unwind we allow our minds to take a much-needed break which can help to reflect. It is often in these quiet moments that great ideas come to us or solutions to ongoing problems are solved. Besides boosting creativity, resting can also improve productivity. When someone is feeling tired and burnt out their brain is less able to function properly. By setting time aside each week to unplug we can actually gain sharper instincts and better energy levels. This can lead to enhanced decision-making skills and clearer thought processes overall.

So the next time you find yourself stressed out or overwhelmed consider unplugging and using a few restful techniques. For instance, practicing gratitude can help to promote positive thoughts and give us a happier disposition. Focus on the things that bring you joy. 

Take deep breaths. Oftentimes when we are stressed we may begin holding our breath without even realizing it. Take the time to breathe deep and try to make it a habit. 

All in all, by learning to unplug we can regulate our neurotransmitters and improve our mood. This may mean something different for everyone. Whether it’s making a point to turn the phone off for two hours a day or cultivating healthier habits such as stretching or walking outside, there are things that everyone can do to unwind and nurture peace in their lives.

Originally published on Jerry Swon’s website.

Jerry Swon, New Jersey Based Financial Consultant

Jerry Swon is a financial consultant based out of Mendham, New Jersey. Jerry has over 30+ years on of experience in the industry and has spearheaded many projects, such as co-founding Tax Transfer Corporation and serving as a founding executive of Millennium Biotechnologies Group, Inc. (now known as Inergetics, Inc.). When not dedicating his time to work, Jerry Swon is a proud family man and an active member of his community. To learn more about Jerry Swon, please feel free to visit JerrySwon.net and JerrySwon.com. 

 

