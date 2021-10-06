The Importance of Trust Between a Coach and Athlete

When a coach creates a bond with their athletes, it assists the coach in understanding the person as an individual. It also directs personal attention to a caring attitude on the part of the coach. Overall, team morale is created when a good relationship between a coach and an athlete is accomplished. Let us consider some of the importance of trust between a coach and an athlete.

Communication

The team can be managed, directed, and led when communication is transparent and effective. It is the most critical attribute of a relationship between an athlete and coach. The team can openly air out their views freely. Coaches should be considerate of everyone’s situation and choose the best way to communicate. A coach-athlete relationship is essential when the communication element is involved at all times. A coach with poor communication skills will find it hard to run the team since no one will be listening or there won’t be cohesion.

Positive boosting

Supporting an athlete to flourish and gain personal achievement can boost their morale and encourage them to accomplish their goals. Coaches who help their teams envision a positive result that increases the team’s opportunity of achieving more.

Coaches are critical because they should pinpoint where athletes are doing well and what areas need improvement. However, it is vital to understand that positive criticism is part of effective communication. A coach’s responsibility is to guide his team to grow as athletes and help them build their confidence and skills in the field. With positive reinforcement, the inner motivation of the players will be achieved, thus improving their progress gradually.

Genuine Interest

A coach should respect his team members for him to be respected back. He should show an interest that goes beyond team-related issues for a solid relationship to be created. Furthermore, demonstrating a genuine interest by inquiring about players will help improve the team’s game.

Availability

As an advisor and a mentor, the coach should make it known that they are available at all times to either be spoken to or for assistance. Again, engaging themselves as coaches positively impact the athletes; yet again, it paves the way to nurturing talent and skill.

Productive coaches are not a voice during practices, and in the game, they are mentors and advisors that athletes can depend on. Creating a good relationship is the key to success.