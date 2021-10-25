Contributor Log In
The Importance of Teaching Children Financial Lessons

Kids learn by observation. They will watch you and anyone else they see around them. Soon enough, they’ll pick up thinking patterns and actions from what they’ve seen. It is critical to be the one who teaches your children about money. You don’t want your child struggling with finances because of ignorance. With that said, here is why it is critical to teach your kids about finances.

Money Management Skills Matter

Children need to learn how to manage money from a young age. If your goal is to build generational wealth, you want your kids on board. If they don’t know how to manage money, they will squander everything you worked hard to make. Budgeting is a big part of managing money. When teaching them how to budget, you are showing them how to master their finances. People who budget tell their money where to go. And if they grow up with this knowledge, it will save them a lot of trouble in their adult life.

Setting Financial Goals to Get What They Want

Financial goals are not just something left to adults. Even kids can benefit significantly. If you give your child an allowance, you have to show them how to save up for what they want. That way, you are showing them early on in life how to delay gratification. Such kids grow up quite disciplined. And it becomes hard for them to take out unnecessary loans to buy things they don’t need as adults. With this, they won’t have to worry about drowning in debt later on.

Understanding the Banking System to Avoid Future Frustration

Take your child to open a bank account. The sooner they understand banking, the better. This will expose them to things like taxes at the right age. After all, no matter what career path they end up in, they’ll still have to learn how the banking systems work. And this includes things such as credit, taxes, and savings.

Final Thoughts: It’s Your Duty

You must teach your child how to handle money as a duty. Whether you like it or not, they will learn a lot from you at an early age. In this case, why not teach them the right financial skills. You can take this as an opportunity to learn a few new lessons about money too. 

    Richard Abbe Logo

    Richard Abbe, Co-founder, Principal, and Managing Partner at Iroquois Capital Management, LLC; Investment Advisor to Iroquois Capital LP; and Iroquois Capital (offshore) Ltd

    Having been on New York Wall Street for over two decades, Richard Abbe traces his love for investing back to his teen years. This passion, which was birthed out of conversations with his father, would eventually lead him to receive his undergraduate degree from Hobart University, where he currently serves on the Investment Committee for Hobart & William Smith Colleges Endowment.

    When not working, Richard Abbe spends most of the time with his kids in the big city of New York. Believing in the intrinsic importance of family, Richard cherishes the moments he spends with his two daughters and one son. Just as his father taught him, he enjoys instilling the importance of honesty, integrity, and strength in them. An avid New York Yankees fan, Richard Abbe likes spending some of his free time going to the ballpark and exploring the great city of New York.

    Whether discussing investing, philanthropy, or family, Richard Abbe brings real life insight and experience to the table.

