The Importance of Surrounding Yourself with AMAZING People

Those you spend the most time with have a HUGE influence on your moods, how you view the world and the expectations you have of yourself.

The goal is to always be surrounding yourself with as many positive people as possible so that you are able to adopt empowering beliefs and see life as happening FOR you instead of TO you. Otherwise, when those around you are negative or narrow-minded, your business and careers tend to suffer.

“If we surround ourselves with people who are successful, who are forward-moving, who are positive, who are focused on producing results, who support us, it will challenge us to be more and do more and share more. If you can surround yourself with people who will never let you settle for less than you can be, you have the greatest gift that anyone can hope for.” – Tony Robbins

Who agrees with Mr. Tony Robbins?!

So now that we know the importance of surrounding ourselves with amazing and positive people, how do we make that happen? ESPECIALLY during this pandemic?

Quick tip: To reach new heights of success, you must surround yourself with people who not only inspire you, but CHALLENGE you. It isn’t always easy (trust me), but it’s worth it.

1. Let Go of Negative or Toxic Relationships

Do you consider yourself a go-getter, yet your employees, partners and teams lack ambition? Are you searching for that next level of success, but are being held back by those around you? This isn’t easy, but identifying the people in your life who are bringing you down is the first step in making shifts in the right direction.

The best way to determine who these individuals are is to think about how you feel after spending time with them.

Do you feel GOOD about yourself and ready to take on new challenges? Or do you feel upset, unsure of yourself, angry or drained?

Our emotions are beautiful gifts NOT to be ignored! They let us know what we need to change in order to feel more fulfilled. If you feel drained, fearful or agitated after spending time with someone, it’s a sign they aren’t good for you. EVEN if those people are family members.

It can be uncomfortable to step away from relationships that are lacking. You don’t want to burn bridges, and you might have known some of these friends or colleagues for a long time. But it’s essential not to feel obligated because they are “old friends” or feel that you owe them something, or if they are related to you.

I suggest figuring out what is your “WHY” to stay in these relationships, so that you can change your mindset and free yourself in order to be more focused on what matters for you.

2. Surround Yourself with Those Who Lift You Up

We all have goals in our lives, right? If you didn’t, you probably wouldn’t be reading this right now. I want you to think about this: The pursuits you choose to invest time in are a DIRECT reflection of your standards, and so are your relationships.

As yourself, are you trying to grow your company or career? If so, then why would you choose to hang around people who bring negativity and distraction into your life?

Maybe you’ve just gotten used to having certain people around or are worried about moving on. Do NOT let fear run your life! Actively choose TODAY to surround yourself with people who make you happy and who share your ambitions, who celebrate you and lift you up!

3. Surround Yourself with People Outside Your Comfort Zone

This is easier said than done. To surround yourself with people who will take you to the next level, you need to spend time where they are. MAKE TIME FOR THIS! Ambitious people attend seminars and workshops that fuel their minds and stretch themselves. Top level professionals expose themselves to those with different perspectives and continually push themselves out of their comfort zones.

Question: Have you stepped out of your comfort zone this year? If yes, what has been your experience? If no, what is holding you back?

The next time you question your road to success, take a look at the people around you. You are who you surround yourself with, so stop wasting your energy on people who bring you down with negative energy. Take all that focus and transfer it to your new goal: learning how to surround yourself with people who are positive, smart and supportive.