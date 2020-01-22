Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Importance of Supporting Your Child’s Interests: The Power Of Intrinsic Motivation

For most parents, finding common ground with a growing child can often be a challenging process. Increasingly, however, more and more parents are discovering the power of supporting their child’s interests to help their children succeed in both school and in their social lives. In large part, this process mainly comes down to the power […]

By
Gregg Jaclin - The importance of supporting your child&#039;s interest

For most parents, finding common ground with a growing child can often be a challenging process. Increasingly, however, more and more parents are discovering the power of supporting their child’s interests to help their children succeed in both school and in their social lives. In large part, this process mainly comes down to the power of intrinsic motivation in enabling us to succeed in a healthy and self-confident way.

Intrinsic motivation occurs when a person is driven by their own desire to improve their performance within a particular field. Conversely, extrinsic motivation occurs when a person feels pressure from others to act or behave in a certain fashion.

Suppose, for example, that a child is receiving lackluster grades in school. In response, a parent tries to pressure their child into pursuing a particular course of action. They may try to instill a fear of failure in their child or ground them if they don’t come home with straight As on their next report card. In this scenario, a parent may be extremely surprised when none of these tactics work. They shouldn’t be!

At the end of the day, what the parent is seeing (or in fact isn’t seeing) in this case is a child who has no intrinsic motivation to succeed in their schoolwork. The child isn’t passionate about their classes. They likely do as little work as possible in order to make time for things that they actually enjoy. Perhaps the child only completes their homework assignments in order to avoid punishment.

It is easy to see how such a child can lose their way academically. In fact, study after study has shown that guilt, shame, and punishment are extremely ineffective responses to problematic behavior on the part of children.

Now let’s imagine another child at the same school. This child loves to read. Given enough free time, the child will spend the whole day absorbed in a novel or set of comic books. However, their grades at school leave much to be desired.

This is where a parent who supports their child’s interests will see a solution where other parents may only see a problem. In this case, the child is driven to read by an intrinsic motivation to do so; they feel passionate about the activity and need no outside pressure to continue pursuing their chosen course of action. To the child, reading is not a chore but a hobby.

Such a child will develop a range of complementary interests that will grow naturally as a result of their reading habit. They will likely be good at reading-comprehension, and they will probably demonstrate a talent for completing written homework assignments such as essays or book reports. In other words, the capability to succeed in school is there. It is now a matter of bringing that capability to the forefront.

A parent in this case might try something like enrolling their child in a local community college class to see how their child responds to a more challenging curriculum. Even better, the parent might take the class alongside their child. In the evenings, they might simply watch lectures posted by different universities online. (In recent years, even top schools like Harvard and MIT have started posting free coursework on the Internet.)

If enrolling in a college class isn’t possible, a parent may simply play up the positive aspects of their child’s performance in school. When the child brings home a good grade on a paper, for example, the parent could say how proud they feel about the hard work that went into achieving the grade.

Positive motivation is an extremely powerful force, and any parent who doesn’t realize the potential of this kind of motivation is selling the parenting process short.

In this case, the parent described above might realize that by harnessing their child’s interests, they will be able to inspire their child to work harder in school.

Once a child has a passion for a particular subject, they will pursue their work because they want to excel rather than because they have to excel. From that point on, a child will develop a healthy sense of self-esteem around their work ethic. Truly, that is the kind of work ethic that really matters in the long-term.

This article was originally published on GreggJaclin.org

Gregg Jaclin Headshot Thrive Global

Gregg Jaclin, Managing Partner at Jaclin Law Group, P.C.

Gregg Jaclin is an experienced consultant and law practitioner. Gregg currently serves as the Managing Partner at Jaclin Law Group, P.C., and he has cultivated an impressive repertoire of experience over the years by working with and founding different organizations. Gregg Jaclin prides himself on providing honest, helpful advice to his clients, and he never shies away from tough questions. In fact, Gregg Jaclin is passionate about tackling challenges and improving his own repertoire of solutions.

Throughout Gregg’s career, he has been able to represent investors, investment banks, and issuers. He has also assisted other companies in matters pertaining to venture capital.

As a consultant, Gregg Jaclin strives to improve the lives of his clients by offering tailored advice that best suits their needs and goals. In particular, Gregg is keen on the topic of public equity, especially in regards to initial public offerings (IPOs). Investing in public companies and deciding to take a company public are challenging tasks, and Gregg Jaclin strives to alleviate some of the stress that accompanies such decisions.

What Gregg prides himself on most in his role is his extensive network of valuable resources. His own expertise allows him to assist his clients in beneficial ways, but what sets Gregg Jaclin apart is his ability to connect clients with experts in other fields. Networking, to Gregg Jaclin, is crucial in any industry, but it is especially so for consultants. Without a cohesive network of connections, consultants are limited in their ability to help their clients to the best of their ability. Because of this belief, Gregg Jaclin strives to maintain and grow his network on a regular basis.

In addition to his professional work, Gregg is a passionate father and husband. He spends as much time with his children, Ben and Rachel Jaclin, as he can; he has even coached a variety of their sports teams. Family is incredibly important to Gregg Jaclin, and he ensures that he is able to devote much of his time to his wife and their children.

Throughout his life and in all of his involvements, Gregg Jaclin strives to be involved, open, and passionate. Visit his website for more information.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

masterzphotois/ Getty Images
Well-Being//

What is Extrinsic Motivation and How Does it Help Us?

by Jessica DuBois-Maahs
Community//

Operation Varsity Blues Ethical Opportunities

by James T. Meadows
Community//

Connie Jordan, Las Vegas Life Coach, on Motivating Toward Achievement

by Paul Johnson

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.