Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to live life in the NOW moment.

Embracing living life to the fullest.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
How to live a happier life
How to live a happier life

One month ago, I deleted my website and took a step back from everything. I started to say au revoir to the world of coaching at the start of 2020, by slowly erasing videos, podcast episodes, courses, and articles. The truth is I was burnt out & needed a break from it all. 

I had been so busy working the 9-5, and creating content that I constantly felt like I was on the go, doing something. After 12 months of debilitating whether I should stop it all, I finally leaped OUT of the net. Not only was it costing me money, but time and energy. 

If you’re reading this, chances are you’re leaning into the burnout phase, and eager to stop it. Here are two practical tips to help end the overwhelm, overwork, and embrace slowing down. 

Say goodbye to being BUSY.

I have a face-paced, ever-moving position in my 9-5, and there are some days that I feel like I could go mad. Additionally, my type-A nature tends to desire completion of my tasks list as soon as possible. 

I know that is impractical and can be a detriment to my health. To combat that, I start my week by outlining my schedule and identifying my major outcomes per day.

Wouldn’t you rather productivity over busyness? Setting an intention for your week or day means that you’re not constantly looking to add things to your list of tasks but you’re focusing on high-quality outputs. Goals met are better than lines crossed.

Doing Nothing Is OK.

Before erasing everything, I felt like it was my purpose. Therefore, I felt like I wasting time, and that I had disappointed my small audience. I felt guilty! For a minute I imagined, creating a blog again, but at what cost. Then, I discerned that I can inspire without sacrificing myself.

I began to adopt new things, like micro gardening, adding a bit of pizzaz to my cooking, sipping Aperol spritz on marina terraces, and simply doing nothing. Doing nothing has been giving a negative association, but it’s in that time we achieve peace, experience bliss, lessen stress, and LIVE.

Slowing down curates more self-awareness, and increased self-care. It presents freedom to do the things you’ve been desiring, yet couldn’t find the time for. It supports enhancing your overall health and your mood.

If you’ve been considering it, go for it.

To follow Menellia on social media find her on Instagram right here.

Menellia Valcent, Self Image & Self-Care Advocate/Enthusiast

Menellia is a Caribbean based lifestyle & self-improvement content creator inspiring self-care, balanced living, & confidence-building.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Don’t Miss Out on the Present by Dwelling on the Future

by Michele Attias
Well-Being//

Being present…

by Ria Ingleby
Community//

Slow Down to Speed Up

by Chantal Breytenbach
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.