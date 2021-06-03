How to live life in the NOW moment.

One month ago, I deleted my website and took a step back from everything. I started to say au revoir to the world of coaching at the start of 2020, by slowly erasing videos, podcast episodes, courses, and articles. The truth is I was burnt out & needed a break from it all.

I had been so busy working the 9-5, and creating content that I constantly felt like I was on the go, doing something. After 12 months of debilitating whether I should stop it all, I finally leaped OUT of the net. Not only was it costing me money, but time and energy.

If you’re reading this, chances are you’re leaning into the burnout phase, and eager to stop it. Here are two practical tips to help end the overwhelm, overwork, and embrace slowing down.

Say goodbye to being BUSY.

I have a face-paced, ever-moving position in my 9-5, and there are some days that I feel like I could go mad. Additionally, my type-A nature tends to desire completion of my tasks list as soon as possible.

I know that is impractical and can be a detriment to my health. To combat that, I start my week by outlining my schedule and identifying my major outcomes per day.

Wouldn’t you rather productivity over busyness? Setting an intention for your week or day means that you’re not constantly looking to add things to your list of tasks but you’re focusing on high-quality outputs. Goals met are better than lines crossed.