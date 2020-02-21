The Importance of ‘Showing Up’

There is a saying that goes ‘80% of success in life is just showing up’. Showing up can lead to success by enabling you to reach your fullest potential. It’s a powerful habit that will serve you; you’ll achieve your goals and live a happier life.

Let’s explore what ‘showing up’ is about and how this key attitude will make a difference in your work and personal goals.

What does Showing up Mean?

Showing up really means to be present in more than one way. It’s about appearing consistently for things that matter. This can be showing up at work by making an effort to grow, showing up for your family by listening to them, and showing up for yourself by pursuing your goals.

It also means being present by living in the moment. You take things one day at a time. The idea is that it’s better to take the smallest step you can than taking no step at all. Here are some of the ways that showing up enhances your life.

Focus on the Process Over the Outcome

Showing up encompasses the philosophy of acceptance. When you commit to showing up in life, whether it’s by writing a post for your blog or making a call to a client, you accept any outcome that happens.

In other words, you focus on doing the job and taking the right steps towards your goal. You remain open and accepting of the result of your actions and just do the best work you can.

Better Performance

When you’re focused on a process or task, you’re more present. You can pour your energy into the task at hand or into interacting with your fellow human beings. You’re not under pressure to achieve a specific goal, so, you’ll experience less stress and your performance will soar.

For example, if you’re giving a sales pitch, you’ll center your attention on interacting with the prospect. You’re going to give a stronger sales pitch since you’re not obsessing over winning over a client. When you perform better across different areas of life, you’ll also see greater success in everything you do.

You Move on from Setbacks More Easily

Setbacks won’t matter when you’re dedicated to showing up in life. No matter what happens, you’ll keep pursuing your goal, making changes, and just showing up.

This attitude will enable you to recover from obstacles in your path and move on to the next opportunity.

You Create More Opportunities

Being in the right place at the right time is also key to success. When you show up consistently in small ways, you create more chances that you’re in the right place when opportunities appear.

Whether you keep looking for the right job or finding clients for your new business, showing up will drive you to find the opportunity you want.

You Can Build New and Effective Habits

James Clear, the author of Atomic Habits, says that to create new habits, you need to start by working on your identity.

Every time you show up to create a new habit, you cast a vote towards your identity and who you want to be. For example, if you want to grow your business, every time you send an email or make a call, you vote towards becoming a better businessperson.

The key is not to be perfect, but to simply show up. When you take even the smallest step towards building a new habit, you can shape your life. The next time you think about skipping an online course or class, show up by participating in the course for just one minute.

You reduce your resistance to building new habits over time, and the new habit becomes part of what you do and who you are.

Show up to Create a Fulfilling Life

Showing up is a small but incredibly powerful action. Even in relationships with your friends and loved ones, it’s more important to be there for them i.e. show up, than to perform grand gestures.

Make showing up the attitude of your life. When you take the first step towards achieving an important goal, the rest of your journey won’t seem as daunting. You’ll feel more confident and go after the things in life that will bring you joy.