The Importance of Self-Care: 6 Reasons Why Self-Care Should Be One of Your Top Priorities

Hey there! Question: How are you getting on with this global pandemic? Have you been taking care of yourself? You should be!

Self-care isn’t always easy to do, I know! I mean, tell me about it. We tend to stick with unhealthy habits that can be potentially destructive. Human nature, huh?

The majority of us are, and I’m not putting it lightly, overworked, have stressful jobs, or are too engrossed in technology to devote time to ourselves. Personally, I can be pretty self-destructive, too. Guilty! Breakdowns – both mentally & emotionally have been my best friends that seem to stick around.

If you’re going through the same predicament, don’t fret just yet. It is never too late to consider taking care of yourself more – or to start over, even. I guess this is the sign to buy that moisturizer you’ve been eyeing on!

Furthermore, self-care does not always indicate that you prioritize yourself over your loved ones more. It simply means that you are paying attention to your own needs so that you can better support the ones you care about. When we have a solid grasp of ourselves, taking care of other people can be easily done, too.

To give you a better angle at things, let’s talk about what self-care is, the importance of it, and what are some activities that can help improve your well-being. Steep some tea and let’s go!

What is Self-Care?

The term “self-care” can be defined as “caring for oneself”, and honestly, it’s self-explanatory.

Anything you do to keep yourself healthy – physically, mentally, and spiritually – is considered self-care. Although prioritizing self-care may seem obvious, especially if you want to live a long life, it’s often the “go-to” activity when we’re in a difficult situation – whether it’s due to poor health, a financial crisis, job loss, divorce, or, as is the case now, the COVID-19 pandemic.

Self-care is a necessary coping skill in social work. It is also quite essential for your professional and personal commitments so you can do your thing efficiently.

Moreover, self-care is essential for developing resilience to life’s stressors that you can’t avoid. You’ll be better equipped to live your best life once you’ve taken steps to care for your mind and body. Am I making sense?

Sadly, many people consider self-care to be a luxury rather than a necessity. As a result, they mostly feel overwhelmed, exhausted, and ill-equipped to deal with life’s inevitable challenges.

It’s critical to assess how you’re caring for yourself across several domains to ensure that you’re taking care of your mind, body, and spirit. If I haven’t been specific enough, IT IS A MUST. Hard as it sounds, self-care can become easy – more so like a habit, over time. Trust me on this one. 🙂

Why Is Self-Care Important?

self care comes first inspirational reminder – handwriting in a sketchbook with tea, body positive, mental health slogan

Now, to give you a clear understanding, why is self-care so satisfying?

1. It allows you to give it your best shot

Self-care, at its most basic level, is a way to maintain balance so that you can tend to all the various and crucial aspects of your life in order to keep yourself going.

For instance, prioritizing a deadline over a workout or a nutritious meal may slow you down in the long run. Take it easy. Take a breather every now and again.

2. Helps develop your self-esteem

You send a positive message to your subconscious when you regularly carve out time dedicated solely to being good to yourself and meeting your own needs. You, in particular, treat yourself as if you are important and valuable. This can significantly reduce negative self-talk and your critical inner voice.

3. Increased self-awareness

Self-care necessitates consideration of what you truly enjoy doing. Finding out what makes you feel passionate and inspired can help you gain a better understanding of yourself. This can sometimes lead to a career change or a re-prioritization of previously neglected hobbies.

4. Aids you to become a better caregiver

People who ignore their own needs and forget to nurture themselves are at risk of experiencing greater levels of unhappiness, low self-esteem, and resentment. Those who spend all of their time caring for others are in peril of becoming burned out, making it more difficult to care for themselves or others. This isn’t the goal, right?

Taking care of yourself on a regular basis can help you be a better caregiver for others. I know I’ve been hollering about this caregiving stuff, but I’m sure you get it!

5. Improves disease resistance

As per research, the Parasympathetic Nervous System (PNS) is activated by most self-care activities. This means that your body enters a restful, rejuvenating state, which aids in the strengthening of your immune system.

6. Feeling well-rested and energized? We want that!

It’s easier to recharge your mind if you take care of your body. Even if you don’t work in a physically demanding job, being stressed can have a negative impact on your body.

For example, take those who work from home since the pandemic hits. I can speak from experience when I said I’ve been feeling all sorts of tired despite being on my ergonomic chair most of the time. Ugh! See what I mean?

Having a self-care routine should be a MUST for everyone ESPECIALLY during this difficult time. You with me?

Stress Management Self-Care Techniques

When we are stressed, we tend to overlook the very things that could make us feel better, so it is crucial to schedule time for self-care. If you don’t know where to begin, let us go over a few things together! I’ll be with you every step of the way! 🙂

Physical Care

Includes how you’re fueling your body, how much sleep you’re getting, how much physical activity you are doing, and how well you’re caring for your physical needs.

Attending appointments, taking medication as prescribed, managing your health, and having a skincare routine are all forms of good physical self-care.

I cannot stress this enough, skincare is probably the most amazing thing to ever hit the “trend” these days. People have gotten invested in taking care of their skin – putting on masks, applying sunscreen, and facial oils, it’s amazing!

We’re only welcoming healthy results this year, my friends!

Mental Care

Your psychological well-being is greatly influenced by the way you think and the things you fill your mind with.

Doing things that keep your mind sharp, such as puzzles or learning new subjects that interest you, are forms of mental self-care. Reading books or watching movies that invigorate you may help to keep your mind at its prime state. Self-compassion and acceptance, for example, can help you maintain a more positive internal dialogue.

Now, more than ever, do we need to have a stable mental state.

With everything that’s going on, I know how hard it is to even get up in the morning to go about your day, but keeping your mind at bay will ultimately help you in the long run. We’re in this together! *virtual hugs*

Socializing

Self-care requires socialization. When life gets busy, it’s difficult to make time for friends, and it’s easy to neglect your relationships. Again, especially during this pandemic. You are not alone.

Your well-being depends on your ability to maintain close relationships. Investing time and energy into developing and maintaining close relationships with others is the best way to cultivate and perpetuate social relationships.

But then again, let’s circle back to the previous item – you can keep your distance for as long as you need, especially if you’re not mentally prepared to engage in discussions. It’s okay to take your time so you don’t get overwhelmed. I promise. 🙂

In a Nutshell

Self-care is an excellent investment.

Pay better attention to yourself may it be your physical, emotional, or mental state.

It is a wonderful personal experience, and no one-size-fits-all approach will always work. What motivates and inspires you is not the same as what motivates and inspires the person next door. Look for things that give you a sense of aliveness or purpose. Make appointments with and for yourself, and stick to your word when you say you’ll work out or do something for yourself. Commitment is the ultimate key, I suppose.

There you have it, friends! I certainly hope that I have somehow given light on how important self-care is! I look forward to your stories or even the products you use on your face~! Would love to hear ‘em all!