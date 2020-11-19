Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Importance of Self-Awareness Today

Today, everyone seems to be throwing around the term “self-awareness.” While it may seem self-explanatory, self-awareness means being conscious of one’s feelings, emotions, and character. Most of us tend to float through time on autopilot with little to no awareness of how we feel, what we are doing, and why we do it. The brain […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Today, everyone seems to be throwing around the term “self-awareness.” While it may seem self-explanatory, self-awareness means being conscious of one’s feelings, emotions, and character. Most of us tend to float through time on autopilot with little to no awareness of how we feel, what we are doing, and why we do it. The brain easily forms blueprints of responses to specific emotions, and before long, they become habitual.

Being self-aware means apologizing when you are wrong. A meaningful and heartfelt apology is the greatest gift you can give to someone you have wronged or hurt. It’s important to acknowledge and apologize for our mistakes, wrongdoings, misreading, and misunderstandings. Most people today have become relatively insensitive and are leaning away from empathy and more towards apathy. 

So what is the importance of self-awareness today?

It makes the world a kinder place

Being self-aware allows you to approach a situation with kindness and empathy rationally. Everyone has different support needs and belief systems, and we are all going through something. The next time you are angry with someone walking towards you down the street, don’t glare at them, give them the way and avoid a confrontation. Being kind is the key to self-awareness.

Reduces judgmental people in the world

With real self-awareness, you have to learn how to look at all perspectives before judging a situation. Look outside the box and find out if your opinion is built on emotions or facts. Your awareness of what you think and how you feel about a particular topic will guide your judgment and responses.

It makes people around us feel heard

Listening is a difficult skill to learn. Self-aware people try to understand others and learn from them. When having a conversation with someone, it’s essential to make them feel heard and understood. Listening to someone means casting aside all thoughts, ideas, reactions, and predetermined assumptions in your mind and be open to hearing what your counterpart is saying. 

Making someone feel heard and understood is makes them feel special. Through active listening, you can learn a few things and understand another person’s point of view. 

    Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott

    Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott is the CEO and sole shareholder of Commonwealth Capital Corporation in Clearwater, Florida. She is an innovative figure in the equipment leasing and finance field with over four decades of experience who strives to promote and empower female entrepreneurs like herself.

     

    Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott was the recipient of the 2012 SmartCEO and SmartCEO Best Company Award, ranked in the Top 500 Women-Owned Businesses in the U.S. in 2013, and the 2018 Enterprising Woman of the Year Champion.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How to See Yourself Clearly: Skip the Introspection Mode

    by Gustavo Razzetti
    Well-Being//

    Tips for Developing the 5 Components of Emotional Intelligence

    by Eric Barker
    Community//

    An authentic desert

    by Ian Weinberg

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.