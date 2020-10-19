The importance of sanitation and hygiene during COVID-19 as demonstrated by Eric J Dalius

Many studies worldwide have revealed the importance of sanitation, hygiene, and safe water, which is essential to protect human beings during infectious diseases like Covid-19. With the spread of safety precautions worldwide, there has been a growing awareness of sanitation issues. There is something called a wash and waste management practice. The wash and waste management practices at home, school, the marketplace, health care centers can help to prevent the spread of this contagious disease.

There is a direct connection between sanitation and hygiene with COVID-19. The international authorities are circulating guidelines related to safe drinking water, sanitation services, hand hygiene, etc. to combat the spread of COVID-19. Follow what the specialists are saying to remain healthy.

Presently studies have failed to reveal the survival of the virus in drinking water. Some documents show the evidence and the importance of the guidelines about sanitation and hygiene. These studies have also established two main ways of transmitting the virus: direct contact and respiration. The respiratory droplets include the virus that can be transmitted by way of cough and sneeze. Coming close to a person with respiratory symptoms increases your risk of being affected by the virus; on average, two to 10% of cases result from the respiratory transmission.

The safety practices that can help you to protect yourself from the virus

• Importance of hand hygiene: the use of soap and water or any alcohol-based hand sanitizers necessary. Frequent washing of hands with soap and water can help to wash off the virus. However, if the hands are not dirty, you can perform hand hygiene with a sanitizer. You should rub your hands for 20 to 30 seconds using the appropriate technique. Hand hygiene practices should become a part of your daily life. You must clean your hands before taking a meal, after the meal, after coming from outside, before going to bed, after waking up.

If you cannot get hold of alcohol-based sanitizer, you can use chlorinated water for handwashing purposes. In any way, you will have to ensure that your hands are clean and virus-free. Hand hygiene is more important than other safety precautions. It is hand hygiene that comes first and should be practice by all the members of a family.

• Plumbing and sanitation: if there are confirmed cases of COVID-19, then the patients should use a separate flush toilet and a separate bathroom altogether. The flush toilets that they use should be in proper order and should have functioning drain traps. When flushing the toilet, you should cover the lid to prevent any droplet from splattering. However, if you cannot arrange for a separate bathroom for the person, then the standard toilet should get disinfected and cleaned at least two times daily.

International Studies have recommended using well-maintained plumbing, sealed bathroom drains, separate faucets to prevent the spread of the virus. Faulty plumbing and flawed ventilation system can indeed be a decisive factor contributing to COVID cases’ rise. Thus the spread of the virus is integrally related to the plumbing and sanitation system. In the case of smaller health care facilities, the use of pit lanterns can be a preferable option. However, you must follow certain standard precautions to prevent contamination of the surrounding environment through excreta.

• AcceptableCleaning practices: you must follow the various recommendations about disinfection and cleaning for health care. Try to stay careful with laundry practices and conduct it properly with every possible precaution to avoid the viruses’ spread. Various kinds of disinfectants are available in the market to keep the surrounding clean. The studies have revealed that 70% of ethyl alcohol can disinfect small areas.

Also, people purchase sodium hypochlorite for disinfecting the surface. At hospitals and health care centers, the individuals dealing with the bedding, clothes, and towels of the patients with the virus should wear the PPE. The PPE set includes a lot of items, each of which is mandatory. These individuals should perform hand hygiene practices after being exposed to the blood or body fluid of any COVID-19 patient.

• How to handle manure: it is essential to perform hand hygiene when you encounter feces. You should use soap and water to clean your hands in the absence of an alcohol-based sanitizer. In some cases, the patients are not able to use it due to some health issues. In such cases, the excreta of the person get collected in a diaper or a bedpan. You should clean the bedpan immediately with safety precautions. It is then supposed to get disinfected with the help of a disinfection spray.

There are specific contact and droplet precautions about the handling of feces. These precautions have paramount importance and cannot avoid them under any circumstances. Proper training of the workers is essential before the use of the PPE kit. The health workers should keep a distance of at least one meter from any suspected individual.

The above-given points reveal the importance of hygiene, sanitation, cleanliness practices during the spread of a pandemic like COVID-19. There is an integral relationship between waste management, water, sanitation, and the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The virus has immense capacity to adapt itself to the changes in the situation.

As learned individuals, you should use all the precautionary safety guidelines recommended by international authorities. These safety precautions can help you to protect yourself from the virus. Specialists recommended various approaches after experiment research and experimentation. There are proven measures that can save you from the shackles of COVID-19. Hence try to take the necessary steps to stay safe and healthy during the crisis.

When you remain fit from the inside; you can combat the virus outside. A physically and mentally weak person easily fall prey to the virus. Thus, you must become socially aware and learn to follow healthy living practices. Do not take health and safety guidelines lightly and ensure that your family, friends, and loved ones practice it.