The importance of reading books on paper rather than digitally.

Digital has become a very big part of our lives in a short period of time, just a few years ago technology was not as advanced and digital tablets did not exist. It seems natural today for everyone to take their tablet or smartphone to read Gary Vaynerchuk’s latest book, or the book on the history of Elon Musk. But, do you really enjoy reading it on a digital screen?

Reading is a very important aspect of our lives, it allows us to learn more about life, culture, history, and the world. A lot of our personality is influenced by reading, whether it’s in a book, on the computer, or on the smartphone.

However, many people quickly lose motivation to read due to certain reasons, such as lack of time. In reality, this demotivation is caused by a “digital surplus”. And yes, the prolonged and constant use of a computer, tablet, and cell phone is anything but beneficial. Many people will experience fatigue or demotivation from using their digital devices.

A study released in 2019 showed that 87% of people prefer to read on a digital device rather than in a book.

Have you been to a library?

I advise everyone to take some time at least once a week to go to the library in your village, it will allow you to discover other ways to learn, and to diversify your reading. Generally speaking, reading from a digital device only touches on the subject of your research, unlike the wide variety of books you will discover in a library. It will be a great opportunity to learn more about subjects you didn’t even know existed!

In my case, I spend two days a week in my village library, I am passionate about entrepreneurship, so I love reading about entrepreneurship! It is also very important to take time out of your schedule to read. On a smartphone or a tablet, you are likely to be bothered by your notifications, or even be tempted to change applications to check your messages, and then come back to your reading but have lost track of the subject.

The overall importance of reading on paper will be an ideal way to keep you motivated at all times, it will also influence your unconscious at any age to read longer and train your brain to read faster with better comprehension and keep a better synthesis of your reading.

    Chris TDL, Business Magnate Serial Entrepreneur and Media Owner. at CH TDL Company

    Biography

     

    Christopher Alexandre Taylor, known professionally as Chris TDL, is a Business Magnate Serial Entrepreneur,  Media Celebrity, Talent Manager, Photographer & Computer Scientist.

     

    He is the active CEO of the multinational Company CH TDL Company.

     

