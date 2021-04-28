The Importance of Project Management

Contrary to popular belief, stellar project management is more than staying within budget and delivering tasks on time. Good project management creates workable visions for successful projects while aligning teams towards a greater objective. As more organizations begin to realize the importance of good project management, the demand for project managers will skyrocket to highs previously unfathomable.

According to reports from the Project Management Institute and Bain & Company, many organizations worldwide will have switched to project-based work by 2027, causing a massive spike in demand for project managers compared to skilled employees in other industries. But why exactly does project management matter?

Clear Focus

Many projects run into problems that could have been avoided easily through proactive communication and a proper execution plan. Vague objectives, a lack of focus and reactive communication make a project prone to nasty surprises that may fuel conflict among the team members. Good project management methodology acts like a roadmap that guides teams from start to finish, ensuring that they meet their respective projects’ expected outcomes.

Maximum Resource Utility

Resources are expensive, and as such, warrant the best possible allocation and usage. Reusing project management templates and processes while implementing disciplines like risk management ensures teams use their scarce resources as efficiently as possible.

Short Turnaround Time

Unfortunately, too many teams waste valuable time and resources dealing with unforeseen issues or inventing new processes from scratch for each project. Implementing proactive issues management processes empowers teams to solve problems as they arise and minimizes the project start-up time and shortens the learning curve for each team member.

Quality Control

Projects typically involve limited completion time and immense pressure from upper-level management. Without clearly defined work processes, a well-aligned team and a committed project manager, quality management gets neglected, tasks become rushed, and the entire project falls on its face. Project management best practices require that projects have ample time and resources from the get-go, and individual outcomes get tested at every stage for quality purposes and to ensure the project remains aligned to the bigger picture.

Conclusion

Without proper project management, teams expose themselves to unrealistic planning, unclear objectives, poor quality deliverables, and chaotic management. Project management matters because it empowers employees to deliver the best possible results without compromising their motivation and well-being.