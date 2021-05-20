The Importance of Physical Expression of Love for a Successful Love life.

Marriage is a sacred union between two people which is built on deep trust and mutual admiration. It is a binding promise to stay together through the ebbs and flows of life and the commitment to love your partner in every way you can.

When two people are married, there is a lot of romance between them, and newly-wed couples can’t even stop thinking about their partner, let alone trying to keep their hands off each other!

But as years catch up on the marriage, the physical expression of love becomes almost non-existent or limited to a special event or just a formality.

In the book The Five Love Languages, Gary Chapman talks about the five expressions of love that makes us and our partners loved. Among these five love languages, one of the love languages is physical touch.

The Importance of Physical Touch in a Successful Married Life or Any Long-Term Romantic Relationship between Two Partners:

Many of you may be rolling your eyes and saying that there’s more to a successful romantic relation than just physical touch. Yes, you are right, but physical expressions of love do hold a place of special importance in all sorts of relationships.

Let’s say you are a mother, your children love to hug you when they come back from their school or when you are back from work, and your dog leaps towards you in joy. That’s an expression of love through physical touch in your relationship with your children or your pets.

Just as children and pets thrive when you express love to them physically, and they reciprocate it, similarly, a strong bond can be developed between you and your partner by regular expression of love in various physical ways.

When we talk about romantic relationships, a part of it is based on mutual physical attraction which you may not even be aware of. There are certain subconscious clues that the other person passes on that our brain finds irresistibility attractive due to the possibility of reproduction.

Men often find thus women physically attractive who look healthier and with wider hips which indicates that they will be able to bear their children successfully. Women are thus attracted to the men who they find strong and their mind feels that the particular man will be able to give a strong seed (sperm) for their womb.

This does sound very retarded and primitive, but at the subconscious level, that’s what physical attraction is all about for our brains. It all boils down to successful reproduction.

Why Does Physical Expressions of Love from our Partners Make Us feel Great?

When people express love through their touch, oxytocin is released in our body, this feel-good hormone makes us feel safe, loved, and protected. Thus we feel so great when the partner hugs us or cuddles with us on a cold winter morning.

There are many different ways of expressing love to your partner physically, and sex is one of them.

Often after a few years of the marriage, the couple stops making love to each other or even have sex just for the sake of it without any heart it. Sometimes it is due to decreasing physical attraction, lack of time for each other, a lot of stress, or even sexual dysfunctions such as premature ejaculation and erectile dysfunction.

But there are various ways to deal with such obstacles and still make love to each other to let your partner know that they will always be physically attractive to you in every way.

If both of you have busy lives, try to schedule a time for regular dates which should also include cuddling, holding hands, and kissing.

You can even experiment with your looks, your hairstyle or even your clothes to feel more attractive, trust me, if you make efforts and feel more loveable and attractive, your partner is bound to notice and reciprocate!

If you have a physical condition that makes you unable to make love, there are various medical treatments available that you can discuss with your healthcare provider.

Expressions of Love without Sexual Undertones:

There are various ways to express love physically apart from the sure-fire way to ecstasy that is sex, these little expressions of physical love will not only spark up your sex life but also built a stronger bond between you your partner.

Apart from the obvious ways such as cuddling, kissing, and holding hands, there are various low-key ways to let your partner know that you find them irresistibly attractive.

Play Footsie:

Remember the good old days, when you first start dating and played footsie under the table when you were out on a candlelight dinner on a table for two?

Bring that back, think footsie while sitting on the sofa with each other, or while having coffee together. It’s romantic and fun at so very exciting for your married life activity.

Caress your Partners Hairs:

When it comes to expressing love, there’s a lot of talk about different body parts but people don’t often pay attention to the hairs.

Tousle your husband’s hair playfully once in a while, or caress your wife’s tresses once in a while when you are cuddling or watching a movie together. It doesn’t sound like much of intimate activity, but it feels a lot more intimate than you imagine!

Give your partner a good old massage:

Giving your partner a good old massage after a tiring day will make them feel more loved and appreciated and ease away their stress. If full-fledged massages are not your thing, then go for a back rub or a foot massage at the end of the day.

These simple acts of physical expression of love will let your partner feel better about themselves and inspire them to invest more of their efforts in the marriage, and even strengthen the bond of love and marriage between each other.

After all, marriages are about cherishing your partner in every possible way through all the thick and thins of life!