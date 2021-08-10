Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

The Importance of Networking

Discover the importance of networking via Lysa Catlin.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Lysa Catlin Networking
Lysa Catlin Networking

About 70% of jobs are never posted, and up 80% are filled through personal connections.

Most of us need an “in.” That’s why when a close contact lands an enviable position with a respected company, it looks to their friends and family like a door has opened with that company: because it has!

In order to have more opportunities, we must build up a network of people — mentors, colleagues, friends, and family — and nurture those relationships with them. 

Meeting people and maintaining warm relationships is part of networking.

Networking is not some awkward business card exchange mixer with coffee and pastry. Actually, sometimes networking events are like this, but that is not the only way that networking occurs.

Networking is about helping each other out in mutually beneficial relationships. It’s about checking in on former coworkers you remember fondly. It is about recommending a qualified person for a position that needs filling. It is not about begging favors off of those in places of influence or pestering a contact for a job.

It’s actually an evolutionary imperative: something that got human beings where they are today. We form groups of reciprocity. We help each other and develop supportive social spheres. No more cave people hunting and gathering on their lonesome: we have block parties and join professional groups. We start softball leagues and plan playdates. We find reasons to gather and strengthen bonds. It’s what made a fleshy, furless, bipedal primate able to survive against tough predators in formidable environments.

And what’s wonderful about it is, networking can be done anywhere. Wherever other people are, there is an opportunity to network. 

When people open up a bit, with a smile, maybe, or by putting down the phone, they instantly increase the likelihood that they will meet someone new.

What comes next? Following up. Make time to check in on the people you’ve met and chat with old friends, too.

Not only could it lead to career opportunities, socializing improves health by reducing stress, For BOTH sides of the conversation.

No human is an island. We must look out for each other. The self-made man is a myth. We need to network to be happy and to advance our careers.

    Lysa Catlin, Branch Manager at Summit Funding, Inc.

    Lysa Catlin is a second-generation mortgage banker who has worked in the industry for over a decade. Summit Funding, a customer-focused mortgage company, currently employs her as a Branch Manager. Lysa's origins and history are entwined with the sector; she grew up in a household where mortgage finance was the norm.

    Throughout high school and college, she worked at her mother's mortgage company. Lysa, on the other hand, took a different path, earning a bachelor's degree in Biochemistry and Cell Biology from the University of California, San Diego. While she loved statistics and arithmetic, she realized something was missing after a year on the field. She missed the social contact that she couldn't get by working alone in a lab.

    Lysa, who has always been a problem solver, decided to combine her two worlds by working in the medical sales business. It wasn't long before she was handed charge of her own four-state region. Traveling was a bonus of the work, and Lysa liked the new experiences, but she discovered that she wanted to do it more in her own time, with her family.

    Lysa Catlin made the decision to join the family company at that point. She was hooked immediately. She enjoys being a part of people's milestones, whether it is the purchase of their first house or expanding their investment portfolio. Lysa's natural analytical and arithmetic abilities provide her with insight into market dynamics and give her an advantage over her competition

    Follow Lysa's website to stay up-to-date!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Bubbles of networking connected with lines over a cityscape
    Community//

    6 Strategies to Overcome Networking Anxiety (in COVID-19 and beyond!)

    by Olivia Sod
    Community//

    8 COMMON MISCONCEPTIONS ABOUT STARTING A CAREER

    by Sean O'Keefe
    Community//

    Why Networking Is Key for an Entrepreneur’s Peace of Mind

    by Nathan Resnick
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.