Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Importance of Mental Health

Are mental health cases on the rise?

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Image courtesy of Wikipedia
Image courtesy of Wikipedia

Mental health cases are on the rise among young adults. Our life is so much easier now than it was 100 years ago. So why are they on the rise?

A study by the MHA(Mental Health in America) found that nearly 2012 to 2017 showed that MDE’s(Major Depressive Episodes) increased 8.066 percent. The number of youths with MDE is nearly equivalent to 9 million(The population of a tiny country). Over two million of these cases tend to be severe and require professional help.

Why does this matter?

What is mental health? An illness in the brain that causes disturbance in thinking, behavior, energy, and emotion.

Having positive mental health is key to living a healthy and balanced life. Mental health affects every aspect of our day. It affects how we feel, how we think, and how we act. Positive mental health is also important in having good relationships and making good decisions. It promotes productivity and allows you to adapt to change.

Mental health encompasses a broad age group and does not discriminate against who it chooses. People struggling with their mental health may be anywhere. In your family, next-door neighbors, teachers, coworkers. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, in any given year, one in five American adults will experience a mental illness. Even worse, this statistic is applicable to young adults and adolescents as well. This is much worse for younger kids as they are impacted more and it changes the way they think. Even with such a big group of potential patients, more than half of mental health cases go untreated.

There is a ton of negative stigma concerning the topic of mental health. Because of the societal standards of having mental issues and the fears of judgment amongst peers, many kids choose not to acknowledge their problems or choose to hide it in fear of getting called a “freak.” Media stereotypes and a lack of education on the matter also plays a big role in making people hide their problems. All this negative stigma around the issue limits the number of proper resources available to help, making it all the more important to educate yourself on the matter and understand its importance as well as how to help.

Mental health and physical health are closely connected. Mental health plays a direct role in people’s ability to maintain physical wellness. Mental health issues can cause a constant lack of energy. This problem can also be vice versa. Not maintaining good physical health causes depression and mental health issues. Exercise and a good diet go a long way in influencing how we feel during the day.

What can you do for a friend?

Be there for your friend. When someone is going through a mental issue, the last thing they would want is no one to talk to. Here are some things you can do.

Be Kind to others. A little kindness would go a long way especially if you don’t know what they are going through. Make sure to treat others with respect and kindness. Remove the social barrier to help others struggling.

Learn more about Mental Health and what it means. Educating ourselves on the matter allows us to provide helpful support to those who need it in our communities.

Give them a trusted shoulder and ears that will listen. Tell them you will be there for them. Someone to talk to is better than no one at all.

Reach out to a trusted adult if it gets to the point where they inflict self-harm.

What is ShoulderMe?

ShoulderMe is an app designed to help people going through mental health issues. It’s an app that ensures that those people who are experiencing problems have a space where they can express their true emotions to people who comprehend the problems they are going through because they are having or have dealt with similar problems. If you would like to read more about the inspiration behind ShoulderMe and more about the app, you can click on the link here : https://thriveglobal.com/?p=1747379

    Varun Venna, Thrive on Campus Student Contributor

    Varun Venna is a Thrive on Campus Student Contributor and a junior in high school. He loves to hang out with friends and play videogames as well as helping others in need.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Courtesy of Jolygon / Shutterstock
    Well-Being//

    Managing Your Mental Health Is an Under-Appreciated Life Skill

    by Matt Davis
    Well-Being//

    Robin Williams, Connectedness and the Need to End the Stigma Around Mental Illness

    by Arianna Huffington
    Well-Being//

    Thriving: Individually and Collectively

    by Annika Rose

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.