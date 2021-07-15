Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

The Importance of Mental Health Solutions for Healthcare Workers | Wayne Emerson Gregory Jr.

The call for mental health services has never been so loud – especially within the healthcare community. People are struggling with the adverse effects of facing a world with COVID-19.  Healthcare workers worldwide are saying that they need more mental health services – but they’re not getting the access they need. According to Healthcaredive, 13% of […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The call for mental health services has never been so loud – especially within the healthcare community. People are struggling with the adverse effects of facing a world with COVID-19. 

Healthcare workers worldwide are saying that they need more mental health services – but they’re not getting the access they need. According to Healthcaredive, 13% of frontline workers used their access to mental health services, while another 18% needed it but couldn’t do so.

Strained Staffing and Risks

In the last year, healthcare workers, in particular, were forced to work longer hours while facing increased personal risk and reduced access to necessary supplies. The mental and emotional strain cannot be ignored. 

The American Association of International Healthcare Recruitment conducted a survey that found that around 80% of nurses felt that staffing was pushed to unsafe levels, with longer hours and less coverage overall.

Burnout

Burnout is a risk in any industry where workers are forced to press harder than is necessarily healthy. It’s an even higher risk in the medical world, more so now than ever. Medical workers are dealing with increased stress levels, increased moral conflicts, and a lack of social support. 

All of this psychological distress leads to an increased risk of burnout. Burnout is characterized in three ways:

  • Exhaustion or energy depletion
  • An increased mental distance or satisfaction in one’s job
  • Decreased productivity

It’s worth noting here that healthcare worker burnout goes beyond the individual employee. Burned-out employees are less likely to do their best at work, despite their best intentions. This results in decreased healthcare across the board.

Long Term Consequences

There are long-term consequences for employee burnout – especially if there is no relief to be found. If employees can’t find a way to resolve their negative feelings (such as not having access to mental health professionals), they are more likely to consider finding a new line of work.

According to a KFF survey, those that responded had mixed sentiments about their work. Furthermore, 70% of respondents under the age of thirty said that they’d had a negative impact on their mental health. Given the heavier effect on younger generations, the world should be more concerned. 

Article originally published on WayneEmersonGregoryJr.co

    Wayne Emerson Gregory Jr., Nurse

    Wayne Emerson Gregory Jr. is a passionate healthcare worker who left a lifelong career in project management to pursue this calling. Throughout his new career, he has dedicated himself to offering exceptional service to patients and creating friends out of those he cares for. Visit his website to learn more.

    Wayne Emerson Gregory Jr. is registered in Georgia and specializes in advanced cardiovascular life support, basic life support, and CPR and AED. Wayne also holds a certification in Stroke Scale from NIHSS.

    Gregory Jr. works as the owner of Gregory Equipment Sales in Spartanburg, South Carolina. This is a role Wayne has held since 2014 and still holds. Before owning his own business, Wayne Emerson Gregory Jr. served as the Economic Development Project Manager for the City of Columbia in South Carolina.

    Wayne Emerson Gregory Jr. is a Board Member of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, the Food Bank Board, Richland County United Way, South Carolina Developers’ Association, the Internal Economic Developers’ Council, and the Workforce Investment Board.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Mental well being for front line staff and key workers during COVID19.

    by Nicklin Ngare
    Community//

    “Authentically acknowledge your own struggles” with Shane Jackson

    by Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated
    guteksk7 / Shutterstock
    Thriving in the New Normal//

    The COVID-19 Pandemic and The Dire Need for a Mental Health Safety Net

    by Reina Gattuso
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.