Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Importance of Mastering Tone in Writing

Writer Dave Kelly explores how to master tone in your writing.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Mastering tone is all about understanding your audience. When a writer develops a deeper understanding of this audience—their motivations, interests, and ideals—then effective communication becomes more natural.

Specific lines in novels and stories can hold significant meaning for readers. Still, some readers may not be able to pinpoint why a piece left such a lasting impression on them. When people recite lines from their favorite books that connect with them, they are expressing an affinity for the tone; they cherish how the piece makes them feel. If you want to master tone and keep your readers reading, don’t click away!

PROVIDING CONTEXT WITH TONE

Tone conveys meaning beyond the actual text. Characters in stories may do a bunch of talking, but what is the real purpose behind their dialogue? Are they sincere, sarcastic, playful, or serious? The right tone can convey these emotions to the reader without the need for an elaborate explanation. Tone can even eliminate the need for blunt, boring statements like “Billy felt happy.” Tonal context polishes your writing and helps readers feel less like they’re on a guided tour of your world. 

ADJUSTING YOUR WRITING TO IMPROVE TONE

Let’s consider a simple scenario: an office clerk delivers fresh coffee to a coworker, completely unprompted. How might the recipient respond? A non-coffee drinker may say, “Great, just what I need” in a sarcastic manner, while someone in need of their morning joe might reply with, “Just what the doctor ordered!” 

It’s our understanding of language and all its complexities that colors how we, as readers, perceive a line of dialogue. Even though both responses, in their literal interpretations, indicate thankfulness, one exudes sarcasm while the other exudes authenticity. Tone provides this distinction based on narrative cues and the reader’s perception. Keep this in mind when you’re going for irony or some other double-edged writing sword!

UNDERSTANDING TONE IN WRITING FOR AUTHORS

Decoding how readers might interpret written work is a challenge for writers. For one thing, everyone responds differently to varying emotional cues. Because of this, there is no such thing as a universal interpretation in writing. However, if a writer wants to make a passage stick, it’s possible through the power of tone. Remember—empathy for your characters and confidence in your abilities will make your tone stand out and keep readers glued to the story!

This article was originally published to DaveKellyAuthor.com.

Captain Dave Kelly Michigan State Police

Dave Kelly, Vice President - Public Sector Solutions & Strategy at Information Builders

Dave Kelly is the Vice President of Public Sector Solutions & Strategy for Information Builders. Having previously served the Michigan State Police as Captain and Director of Technology, Dave Kelly is well-equipped to develop unique tech solutions for clients from across the U.S.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

//

What Makes A Good Writer?

by Anum Sharf
Community//

What It Means to Put the Reader at the Center in Professional Communication

by Senka Hadzimuratovic
Community//

Kelly Hayes-Raitt: “Acknowledge that the criticism may sting”

by Ben Ari

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.