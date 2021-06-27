The importance of maintaining student mental health as stated by Eric Dalius and Kim Dalius

Students are the young minds to shape the future. Being a student is extremely fun and exciting. Student life is all about new experiences, lessons, friends, and places. But, if we could scratch beyond the surface, there is a world of stress and anxiety associated with being a student. Whenever applicable, college and university students live under the constant pressure of learning experiences alongside social life and job. The result is a young mind feeling restless and anxious.

According to Kim Dalius, an expert executive coach and a strong advocate of specialized mental health care for students, balancing student life are vital. With that in mind, here are some tips for maintaining mental health as a student.

Kim Dalius on learning to be realistic

It is okay to have a goal – and necessary. But the truth is having goals beyond the grasp will only leave you feeling lost and depressed. You don’t want to stretch yourself too thin trying to achieve your lofty goals right at the start. Start slow and think about your priorities and interests at the beginning. The trick is to start slow and small till you develop your capabilities for the more significant jump.

Be wise with the time allotment

Time management is an art, and every one of us has been guilty of procrastination at one time or the other. Keep in mind that every week provides you with 168 hours of working time. It is all you need to write the essays, prepare for the assignment, plan your projects, study for that big exam and even have fun parties. Learn to set your priorities governed by the clock. It is an essential tip for a student, enabling you to stay on top of things at all times.

Take care of your health

You cannot enjoy the best of mental health if you aren’t keeping well physically. Keep in mind that vital activities like eating, sleeping, exercising and socializing, must be done at their respective time slots. Maintain a balanced diet throughout the day and cut down on junk foods. With regular exercise and 8-hours of normal sleep, you can keep several diseases and stress levels at bay.

Help yourself

Even with all the control measures in place, it is okay to feel overwhelmed and helpless says Eric Dalius. Keep in mind in these situations, you should ask for professional care and outside help. There are occasions in life where you will need more than just your family and close friends. If you feel down and depressed, do not hesitate to contact a mental healthcare provider or counselor to discuss and gain insights regarding the issue(s) at hand. Support services for the student include health and wellbeing, peer tutoring, distress counseling, and many more. University life is one of the more rewarding periods in the life of a student. But it is rife with challenges as well. A balanced body and mind will allow you to overcome all the challenges better. So, take care of your mental health, starting to