The importance of maintaining student mental health as stated by Eric Dalius and Kim Dalius

Kimberly Dalius

Students are the young minds to shape the future. Being a student is extremely fun and exciting. Student life is all about new experiences, lessons, friends, and places. But, if we could scratch beyond the surface, there is a world of stress and anxiety associated with being a student. Whenever applicable, college and university students live under the constant pressure of learning experiences alongside social life and job. The result is a young mind feeling restless and anxious.

According to Kim Dalius, an expert executive coach and a strong advocate of specialized mental health care for students, balancing student life are vital. With that in mind, here are some tips for maintaining mental health as a student.

Kim Dalius on learning to be realistic

It is okay to have a goal – and necessary. But the truth is having goals beyond the grasp will only leave you feeling lost and depressed. You don’t want to stretch yourself too thin trying to achieve your lofty goals right at the start. Start slow and think about your priorities and interests at the beginning. The trick is to start slow and small till you develop your capabilities for the more significant jump.

Be wise with the time allotment

Time management is an art, and every one of us has been guilty of procrastination at one time or the other. Keep in mind that every week provides you with 168 hours of working time. It is all you need to write the essays, prepare for the assignment, plan your projects, study for that big exam and even have fun parties. Learn to set your priorities governed by the clock. It is an essential tip for a student, enabling you to stay on top of things at all times.

Take care of your health

You cannot enjoy the best of mental health if you aren’t keeping well physically. Keep in mind that vital activities like eating, sleeping, exercising and socializing, must be done at their respective time slots. Maintain a balanced diet throughout the day and cut down on junk foods. With regular exercise and 8-hours of normal sleep, you can keep several diseases and stress levels at bay.

Help yourself

Even with all the control measures in place, it is okay to feel overwhelmed and helpless says Eric Dalius. Keep in mind in these situations, you should ask for professional care and outside help. There are occasions in life where you will need more than just your family and close friends. If you feel down and depressed, do not hesitate to contact a mental healthcare provider or counselor to discuss and gain insights regarding the issue(s) at hand. Support services for the student include health and wellbeing, peer tutoring, distress counseling, and many more. University life is one of the more rewarding periods in the life of a student. But it is rife with challenges as well. A balanced body and mind will allow you to overcome all the challenges better. So, take care of your mental health, starting to

    Kimberly Dalius is a talented leader and consultant has worked at all levels, and worn many hats.  In addition, Kim is a health care professional, having obtained her Masters of Science in School and Mental Health Counseling from the University of Pennsylvania in 2012.
    Kim joined Albright College as an Academic Advisor just after receipt of her degree  Here, she worked with a diverse group of undergraduate students ranging from first generation university students, to student athletes, to transfer students, and to the general undergraduate population at large.
    In 2012, Kimberly Dalius moved on to Pre Inc, establishing herself as an executive coach.  Here, she was tasked with providing life coaching and counseling instructions to senior staff members.  The goal was to increase their effectiveness, as well as their ability to relate to and retain clientele.
    She furthered her coaching career as an independent consultant beginning in 2015.  Here, Kimberly Dalius built coaching strategies meant to help entrepreneurs increase their motivation and productivity skills.
    2016 to 2021 found Kimberly Dalius as a mindfulness and wellness advisor at Resoltz in the San Francisco Bay Area.  Her task at Resoltz was to provide success coaching in an online format to Students currently studying at Princeton University.  Her course centered around developing mindfulness practices, compassion, strategies to reduce stress and increase happiness.
    In 2018, Kim added to her coaching resume with a stint at KABC 790AM in Los Angeles.  Her activities here centered around working with the host and co-host of a sports talk radio program, helping them gain sponsorships, plan events, and develop innovative ways to market the show.
    Since 2018, Kimberly Dalius has been success coach at the Caruso Catholic Center of the University of Southern California.  At USC, she provides students with one on one coaching and group discussion.  In addition, she developed a first of its kind “Coaches Corner”.  The corner was designed to set up role playing scenarios that reenact college life scenarios that create stress, anxiety and depression in a social media based world.
    Since 2019, Kim has been a remote learning academic advisor for the Hospitality Center/Culinary Institute at Miami Dad College’s.  She is tasked here with initiated virtual enrichment learning for The Hospitality Club.  She works closely in this function with student officials to provide hospitality industry resources to the student body at large.  Key in her teachings is the presentation of guest speakers, designing success formulas for students, and creating methods for faculty to incorporate for enhancing mental health solutions for student success
    In 2015, Kim founded Mental Minutes Success Coaching.  Here, staff Success Coaches help clients manage the pressures and transitions of life that limit their mental abilities to meet and achieve goals.  Beginning in 2020 Mental Minutes initiated development of two soon to be released apps.  The first is designed to enhance Task completion.  The second is a subscription based model designed to connect clients to their success coach.
    Rounding out the busy schedule of Kimberly Dalius is her work with the Miami based startup MusicSwipe.  Here, Kim organizes the weekly Muzic Mindset program for delivery to the Clubhouse audio chatroom platform.  In addition, she collaborates with musical artists, helping them to maintain their focus as well as their accountability.  Read more https://www.crunchbase.com/person/kim-dalius
