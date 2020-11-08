Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The importance of maintaining daily spiritual hygiene.

What is spiritual hygiene? Why is it so essential that we up level our daily practice as we edge closer to the end of what has been one of the most tumultuous years on record?

Our physical hygiene has never been greater. The constant hand washing, sanitizing, social distancing and self isolating; but can we honestly say we are doing enough to support the hygiene of our spiritual bodies?

As human beings we were designed to have physical contact, physical touch, to be around other humans. We were not created to be isolated, to be distanced from friends, family and loved ones, that is not how we thrive at our optimum. We crave, and we need, connection. So during these times of uncertainty, of solitude and collective trauma, it is crucial that we create and sustain a strong spiritual practice; every, single, day.

With the current state of the world, we are barraged with feelings of fear, anger, resentment, blame and guilt on a daily basis. All of these emotions vibrate so low on the energetic scale, they do absolutely nothing to support our levels of well-being on an emotional, physical or mental plane. The levels of stress on our nervous systems are monumental and if we don’t calm, soothe and recalibrate them, then everything around us will start to unravel.

When we up level our spiritual hygiene, we bolster our relationship to Spirit, God, Source, Universe, Divine. We find ourselves with a stronger advantage to overcome the low frequency vibrations, thought patterns and emotions that we are currently all consumed by, on so many levels, globally.

The only way we are able to keep our emotional, physical and mental well-being strong during such traumatically challenging times, is to reinforce our spiritual practice. Daily. We have to make it part of our routine, it has to become a non-negotiable. 

When we do this every day, we begin to raise our vibration. When we raise our vibration we can begin to change our thought patterns. When we change our thought patterns, we can begin to change our reality. But it is a practice, we need to do it daily, however that may look for you, it has to become habitual.

As a Harmonyum practitioner I understand the importance of cultivating and nurturing my daily practice. To be able to serve my clients at the highest level, my spiritual body has to be clean, it has to be strong and it has to be nourished.

Meditating, journaling, taking yourself for a walk, breath work, taking a bath, listening to music. Start small if you need to, but just start. Find something that will fit into your daily life that will help connect you to Spirit, that will serve to cleanse your emotional body, and help strengthen and raise your vibration.

In essence, maintaining a strong spiritual practice is key. If you don’t have one, create one. Find something that works for you. And if you do have one, keep doing it. Religiously.

Maintain it and continue it, because as we ride through this invisible wave, we have absolutely no control, we have no idea how it will end. But what we do have control over, is our ability to connect with ourselves, with our heart space, with Source, God, Universe, Divine. Only then can we truly begin to navigate this perfect storm.

    Jessica Headey Gandolfi, Founder & Harmonyum Practitioner at Harmonyum LA

    Jessica Headey Gandolfi is the founder of Harmonyum LA, a hands on healing practice located in Venice, California. Now offering distance healing sessions, globally, via zoom. 

    Hailing from the UK, Jessica originally trained as a skin and body care therapist over 30 years ago working in, and establishing, some of the most prestigious health spas and wellness centers in London, Paris, Portugal and Australia. 

    After overcoming her own struggles with addiction and trauma, she has made it her mission to help other people reach their health and wellness goals by guiding them and empowering them take their healing and well-being to the next level. 

    Jessica continues to work on herself and push herself to be the best version of herself, giving back through acts of service whenever she can. Jessica has hosted wellness retreats, co-hosted a podcast, launched a line of private label intention candles and published her first children’s picture book ‘Monkey - Wishes Do Come True’ of which 100% of the proceeds benefit the Casa Hogar Sion orphanage in Tijuana, Mexico.

