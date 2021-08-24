Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Importance of Leading With Compassion

In the struggle for power and leadership, the quality of compassion is frequently overlooked. While other personal qualities such as the ability to delegate and communicate are pushed to the forefront, compassion is often forgotten.

However, compassionate leaders have a unique skill set that allows them to effectively lead in an empathetic manner. This is why compassion, not delegation and communication, are the ultimate power move.

COMPASSION GROWS COMPANIONSHIP

Compassion is an essential element for those looking to bond and form relationships within their company. As a leader, it can be difficult to maintain the fine line between friendship and being in charge.

Compassion helps leaders to develop a sense of companionship with their co-workers without crossing the line. It helps them to appropriately evaluate the needs, thoughts and feelings of their employees.

COMPASSION LEADS TO EMPATHY

Empathy is a powerful skill that allows you to understand how others are thinking and feeling. You may have heard the saying “never judge a person until you walk a mile in their shoes.” Empathy allows you to do just that.

Empathy allows you to understand a person’s thoughts and actions from their own perspective. This in turn allows you to make decisions based on what’s best for their own health and the health of the company.

COMPASSION FUELS PERSONAL GROWTH

Compassion is a skill that fuels personal growth as it leads to self-evaluation and management of your own behavior.

Many who are compassionate learn to regret unthoughtful or selfish decisions. As a result, they frequently look at their actions and decide how they could better handle the situation next time. This is important in the process of self-evaluation.

COMPASSION GROWS RESPECT

As compassion fuels your own growth, it also compels others to treat you with the respect that you deserve. No one wants to talk to an apathetic leader. However, a compassionate leader who leads kindly and fairly quickly becomes a well-loved friend in their field.

So while delegation and communication are important skills to excelling as a leader, the skill of compassion is important too. Compassion not only demands respect and fuels personal growth, but it also leads to empathy and companionship.

Originally published on Gregg Reuben’s website.

    Gregg Reuben, CEO at CenterPark

    Gregg Reuben has worked with parking management systems since graduation from UCLA in 1995. Reuben has worked as an owner, President, Vice President and even worked with Mergers and Acquisitions. He has worked with prominent parking companies such as Autofair America, LAZ Parking and ABM Industries. Through his work in the parking management industry, Reuben gained the expertise to found his own company: Alliance Parking. Reuben saw such success with Alliance Parking, that he went on to found two more companies: IntelliPark and CenterPark. Reuben credits his success to his intense passion and dedication. Follow his ventures here and on his websites!

