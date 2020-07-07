The Importance Of Knowing The Full Scope Of Your Industry And Focusing On Your Craft

I had the pleasure of interviewing Erica Dias. Erica started her career in the fashion industry. As a teenager, Erica Dias had dreams of becoming a wardrobe stylist. Following those dreams, Dias went on to obtain a fashion merchandising degree from San Francisco City College and a cosmetology license. After graduating, she began working in television as a wardrobe stylist for several companies, including Dorito, Comcast and Macy’s. After working as a wardrobe stylist for many years, Dias then started doing freelance PR with her sister, Ashley Jernigan. They decided to merge Dias’s expertise in the fields of fashion and beauty with Jernigan’s expertise in hospitality to create The B Firm PR.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your “backstory”?

I started my career in the fashion industry as a Wardrobe Stylist for commercials and after a successful run in that industry, I decided to make a career switch to Public Relations. My sister, Ashley Jernigan, and I founded The B Firm PR in 2014. We represent the following industries; Fashion, Beauty, Hospitality, Sports, and Lifestyle brands.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Our company stands out because we don’t only represent celebrities, we take everyday people with amazing products and take their brands to greater heights. I remember getting a call from a new client, who explained he was working on building his social media handles before he reaches out to me, and I explained to him how social media was the least of his worries when it comes to being represented by our PR Firm. We sign clients based on various factors, and an Instagram count is most definitely not one.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful to who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

My cousin Tamika Abdullah was such an important part of my story along my journey. I had fallen on hard times, and without a second guest, she allowed me to come to stay with her while I got back on my feet. She never judged me, complained about the time I was there and has been such a positive light along my journey.

Are you working on any exciting projects now?

I have my online store www.VintageAndMore101.com , and I am working on my third book. I host a very intimate event called Erica’s Table of 20 and we are gearing up to host my next event on 8–1–20. I am also opening my flower shop in 2021.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I mentor to various teenagers, I started a nonprofit foundation called; The Dias Foundation, and we provide hygiene products to teen boys and girls who live in underserved communities

Can you share three things that most excite you about the Beauty industry? Can you share what concerns you most about the Beauty Industry?

– I am excited about the increase of women of color who are opening up Beauty Supply Stores. Girl Cave LA is taking the world by storm with 4 franchise locations. It’s extremely exciting to see.

-I am also excited about a new product called Stretchy Hair Care, created by Jilea Hemmings. It is the go-to product when it comes to helping with detangling hair.

– I am excited about all new black-owned brands on stands and the new ones coming.

The thing that most concerns me about this industry is the lack of support from big corporations that haven’t tapped into a better way to add diversity and inclusion to their locations.

Do you have a favorite book that made a deep impact on your life? Can you share a story?

Michelle Obama’s book changed my life. After reading her book and attending her tour, I gained a new level of desire to strive for excellence in everything that I do. There were so many obstacles that Mrs.Obama overcame and she never gave up. I want to be that resilient and strive for that type of greatness every day.

What advice would you give to other CEOs or founders to help their companies to thrive?

Never give up on your dreams. Know the full scope of your industry and hire a Publicist, Accountant, and a great Social Media Manager. Focus on the focus and master your craft.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would start the FAITH IT UNTIL YOU MAKE IT movement. I would want to encourage more people to choose Faith Over Fear and keep walking in there purpose

Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

I would want to have breakfast with Michelle Obama & Oprah. These two phenomenal women are visionary’s, true leaders, and change agents. I have learned so much from both ladies, however, a one on one conversation would be my dream. I would love to show them both what an asset that I can be to either team if given the opportunity to work on either team.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

@TheBFirmPR and @EricaDias1010 www.TheBFirmPR.com

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!

Jilea Hemmings is the Co-Founder of Stretchy Hair Care. She is running a series on Leaders In The Beauty Industry.