The Importance of Inspiration

If it is true that there is no substitute for hard work, why is society so obsessed with inspiration as the secret ingredient to progress and success? That is because inspiration is the catalyst, the thing that starts everything off in a new or better direction.

While you cannot fake inspiration, there are a few ways in which you can put yourself in a position to feel more inspired. I have used the following advice in my own life whenever I have felt a little short on inspiration, and they really worked for me!

Have a dream

It is easier to be inspired if you have a number of lofty life goals. Even if you are working on something small and tedious, if you know how it relates to the big picture, it will help you to get satisfaction from it. This approach also helps you to stay away from the things that don’t contribute to your big ambition, making your life less cluttered and leaving more room for inspiration to flow in.

2. A change of scenery

Inspiration doesn’t often arrive in stressful places or even places that we associate with stress. So, taking time out to find inspiration will probably be ineffectual if you do it in an office environment. Taking walks in nature or going anywhere else where you feel fully at ease will put you in the relaxed frame of mind you need to find true inspiration.

3. Keep learning

Being a lifelong learner can provide inspiration in so many different ways. Mastering a new skill, like a new language can give you the confidence to feel more inspired. Books are excellent sources of relaxation and new ideas. Inspiration is often about connecting the dots with the information you have at your disposal. Therefore, the more you know, the more you can combine these pieces of knowledge into the big inspirational picture.

4. Learn from the best



Think of friends who you think are truly creative and inspired. Ask them about their upcoming projects. Just being in the same room as them and experiencing their excitement may be enough to fire up your own inspiration. In addition, there are so many great resources that deal with inspiration out there, from people who are experts in their field. Like this quote from Steve Jobs: “If you are working on something that you really care about, you don’t have to be pushed. The vision pulls you”.

5. A little bit of give and take

If you are doing something that you truly believe in, don’t wait for inspiration to strike before you start. Get going and dare inspiration to catch up with you. Once you get going, you’ll have so much more clarity on what is required, that inspiration is usually never far off.

Finally, it is important to remember that inspiration is not a finite resource – you can never use it up. In fact, the more remarkable things you notice around you, the more inspired you are likely to be. So, never stop appreciation the wonderful world around us, from the big to the small.