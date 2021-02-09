Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Importance of Having Career Conversations with your Employees

A career conversation is an ongoing discussion with your employees to review and reflect on their skills and the steps they need to take to help them grow and succeed and to contribute more fully to your company. This conversation can help employees understand how well they have done and what the future looks like. It can […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

A career conversation is an ongoing discussion with your employees to review and reflect on their skills and the steps they need to take to help them grow and succeed and to contribute more fully to your company. This conversation can help employees understand how well they have done and what the future looks like. It can lead to direct growth within the department or may lead to potential promotions within the company. Many leaders who have conducted these dialogues have found an increase in employee retention because the employees are able to see the opportunities for their career advancement.

A recent study conducted by Right Management found that ongoing career conversations can motivate business success. In the study, most of the respondents said they would be more engaged in work if leaders would have regular discussions with them. In addition, many said that they would stay with their current company if these conversations were ongoing. Pretty good results from a simple career conversation.

In the study, only 16% of the respondents said they had regular discussions with their leaders about their career. Think about the opportunity you have to engage and retain top talent within your company by incorporating these talks as a normal practice. Imagine helping your employees discover their career aspirations and helping them achieve those dreams.  Think of the satisfaction you will get watching them grow. As a leader, you are in a position to help your employees become successful in your department and help them become successful beyond their current work.  

In having career conversations, you help develop positive relationships with your employees. As a leader, you need to be a coach who helps mentor and grow your workers to reach their goals. By taking the time to invest in your personnel, you will find their engagement and productivity will increase significantly.

The best way to have these exchanges is to schedule them over a couple of weeks when you can discuss three areas:

  1. Learn about your employee’s life stories
  2. Ask them about their dreams
  3. Develop an action plan

Learn about employee’s life stories

Have them share stories from when they were young to the present time. Stories should be about successes and failures. The stories should include time in school, career, and events outside of work. Everyone learns from the power of stories. As a leader, it is important to listen and understand the life and career events that have shaped them. This will give you insights into what has helped shape this person in and outside of their career experiences.

Ask them about their dreams

Take time to let them share ideas of where they see themselves no matter how far outside their comfort zone.  Ask the employee this question, “Imagine you had a magic wand, and you could wake up tomorrow morning with your life, no barriers and your life was absolutely perfect, tell me what that looks like…” Encourage them to tell you more so they can get as detail as possible. The conversation should focus on their experiences, skills, and career goals to understand what is needed to achieve their dream. 

Help Them Develop a Written Action Plan

This plan should lay out the necessary steps in and outside of their comfort zone to help reach their dreams. It should include goals and steps to achieve them, along with check-ins to see how they are doing along the way. The action plan should be set up for the next 18-24 months. This will help shape their experiences and responsibilities to reach their goals and dreams. While these questions can be a bit uncomfortable for an employee to answer with their leader, it is important as the leader to build trust and credibility with them. 

These three areas can be the focus of your career conversation.  Schedule a discussion with your employees now and watch the productivity of your department and company begin to grow. 

If you are unsure of how to organize a career conversation, reach out to a career coach or other professional to get a better understanding of how these conversations can be structured.  You will be glad you took a chance to invest in a conversation that will keep you and your employees fulfilled and productive.

Mark Danaher, Career Coach, Virtual Speaker and Trainer at Careers by Design LLC

Mark Danaher is a career coach and licensed professional counselor who specializes in working with educators and business professionals to reduce stress and burnout, regain balance, and thrive in their life and career.  He helps his clients make the best of tough situations so they can be their best professionally and personally.   Mark blends coaching and counseling with his extensive career development knowledge and expertise to offer his clients a uniquely holistic approach to making career and life pivots.  He helps his clients manage stress and anxiety, integrate balance into their lives so they can make a meaningful change in their lives. He uses a holistic narrative career approach to helping people tell their stories and learn from their careers and life.  Mark completed his undergraduate degree at the University of Connecticut in Economics and History and went on to earn his Masters at the University of Connecticut in Counseling Psychology.   Mark was the President of the National Career Development Association in 2014-2015 and continues to volunteer for the organization.   He is certified as a Certified Career Counselor, Board Certified Coach, Holistic Narrative Career Professional, Retirement Options Coach, 2 Young to Retire Coach, Job, and Career Development Coach, Job and Career Transition Coach, and a Certified Career Service Provider.  Mark is a Master Trainer for the Facilitating Career Development Certificate and School Career Development Advisor certificate is actively coaching, training, and teaching throughout the year.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Shutterstock Image
Community//

Leaders: Helping Employees Combat Winter Blues

by Jim Link
Versique Human Resources
Community//

5 Ways To Identify And Retain Fantastic Talent with Chris Dardis & Kage Spatz

by Kage Spatz
Community//

How To Know If You Are Ready For A Leadership Position

by Kevin Ortzman

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.