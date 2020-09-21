Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Well-Being//

The Importance Of Having An Outlet

Taking on passion projects outside of my working hours has helped me combat stress, recharge my batteries, and deepen my connections.

By
Klever Level/ Shutterstock
Klever Level/ Shutterstock

Entrepreneurs are notoriously driven. We are laser-focused souls, keen on achieving our objectives and willing to overcome mountains of challenges in order to do so. And while the rigors and joys of entrepreneurship ebb and flow throughout the lifecycle of a business, we’re all too familiar with periods of tremendous stress and moments when it’s unclear how we will bounce back from the latest challenge.

Having a healthy outlet for stress release is critical to coming back recharged day after day.

For me, this has always been taking part in endurance fitness events such as triathlons, running races or cycling trips. And yet several years ago, I found myself literally physically broken after sustaining a cycling accident with a driver who ran a red light. With a fractured hip and elbow and in the midst of one of our busiest times in business, I quickly found myself without my traditional outlet to restore my balance.

And yet, when I look back on the accident, I can’t help but find the silver lining in the incident. Why?

First and foremost, it spurred the initial idea for my current venture, This App Saves Lives, a mobile app-based solution that rewards drivers who drive undistracted.

Secondly, not being able to go for a run, a bike ride or a swim forced me to invest in habits and hobbies that I had previously neglected. Outside of work hours, I found myself pouring through volumes of books – many were educational but some were fiction – and I quickly fell in love with getting lost in a book.

Reading also rekindled my love of writing and I began crafting short journal entries about my experiences as an entrepreneur which I later published in my first book.

I spent more time with my family, my friends and of course my wife. When my recovery allowed me to, I began walking the streets of New York City to explore new locales or simply to “people watch”. I took note of unique cultural interactions and got to know people on a deeper level simply because I had more time to do so.

Having an outlet has always enabled me to balance my work energy and recharge my batteries but I never fully understood how varying such outlets can result in intellectual development and an overall appreciation for many of the people, places and things we take for granted.

How have outlets played a role in your own endeavors?

Ryan Frankel, Founder, CEO at This App Saves Lives

Founder of This App Saves Lives ("TASL"), a mobile app-based solution that rewards driving who abstain from distracted driving. TASL is a proud Techstars portfolio company. Former founder of the online nutrition coaching platform, EduPlated. Previous CEO and Co-Founder of VerbalizeIt, a language translation services company featured on Shark Tank and which was acquired in 2016. Author, Wharton MBA alumnus, former Techstars CEO, Inc. Magazine Top 35 Under 35. Ironman triathlete. New Dad and longtime Golden Retriever lover.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

//

Big Ideas: “We can try to ‘solve’ the problem of mental health through exercise, fitness, and movement” with Catherine Chan

by Christina D. Warner, MBA
Lauren teaching mindful breathing to young athletes.
Community//

The Bumpy Road to Mental Fitness

by Lauren Gallagher
Community//

“As a society we need to fully recognize that that when a child is born, so is a parent” With Actress Meagan Gordon Scheuerman

by Ben Ari

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.