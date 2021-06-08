The importance of gratitude

“When you are grateful, fear disappears and abundance appears” – Tony Robbins

The past year has brought out the best and worst in humanity. It has brought people closer together, yet at the same time, has torn others apart resulting in a division of the masses. We seemed to have forgotten that we have all experienced an entire range of emotions during this time, sometimes changing from one minute to the next.

With things changing so quickly, such uncertainty and unpredictability can take a toll on our mental and physical health, and managing our emotions and supporting each other can be challenging at the best of times. This is why, more than ever, we all need to be doing our best to regularly pause, take a breath and be proactive in looking after ourselves and others.

By showing gratitude, and recognising the things that others have done for us, as well as what we have, we can improve our physical and mental health in a number of ways

help build new relationships or boost current ones

help you forgive yourself and others

reduce anger and increase empathy

help you sleep better, give you energy and boost self-esteem

make you appreciate what you have

increase happiness

Attitude of gratitude

Practice gratitude in your daily life and be a well-being

For some people, being grateful is easier said than done. Research suggests that these differences may be rooted in our brains, genes, and even our personalities. But if you’re having trouble feeling grateful, don’t despair! Here are five simple practices to bring more gratitude into your life.

“Gratitude and attitude are not challenges; they are choices” – Robert Braathe

Be kind

This may seem like a no-brainer but too often, we don’t realise just how much the little things can make someone’s day (as well as ours!). Acts of kindness can be as small as texting a family member or friend to wish them a beautiful day.

Show others you are grateful

For some people, expressing gratitude to friends or family can feel more difficult to do. Rather than a simple ‘thank you’, you can tell someone specifically why you are thankful. Making an effort to say a genuine ‘thank you’ to others can also inspire them to do the same for someone else. Spread the love!

Create a journal

End your day by writing down a list of the things you’re grateful for. It can be as simple as two or three things that happened in your day. You may write down that you’re grateful for a friend for sending a nice message, or a family member who gave you helpful advice. You can even be grateful for a pet for making you smile!

A daily gratitude journal can help you to see exactly what you’re grateful for, giving you a better state of mind before sleep, readying you for the next day.

Answer these questions

Consider all of the people you have interacted with during the day, and ask yourself these three questions: “What have I received from _?”, “What have I given to _?”, and “What difficulty did I overcome?”

Come to Your Senses

Through our senses (touch, see, smell, taste, and hear) we gain an appreciation of what it means to be human and of what an incredible miracle it is to be alive. Seen through the lens of gratitude, the human body is not only a miraculous construction but also a gift.

The bottom line – practicing gratitude has incredible effects, from improving our mental health to boosting our relationships with others. Make an effort to start feeling more grateful, and appreciative of the good things in your life: Notice good things, look for them, appreciate them. Savor, absorb, and really pay attention to the positive.