The Importance of Giving Back to Your Community

Volunteering and giving back to your community contributes so much more than time and effort. It’s an act that shows you truly care about where you choose to live and about those living around you. Giving back is such a rewarding experience and has the power to truly change lives for the better. While we all know the important benefits your community receives when you give back, we may not be aware of how we’re helping ourselves as well. 

It’s Good For Your Health

Studies have shown giving back to your community improves your health. Those who spend more time volunteering have been proven to feel a greater sense of purpose, possess a much more positive outlook on life, have decreased stress levels, and are at less of a risk for cardiovascular disease. These people also feel more motivated and tend to lead healthier lifestyles as a result. 

A Sense of Purpose

At some point in all of our lives, we feel unfulfilled. Volunteering and giving back can bring a sense of purpose and meaning to our lives by participating in something bigger than ourselves. Waking up knowing that you can make a meaningful difference in one or several lives will change how you view the world and yourself for the better. 

Widens and Connects Your Network

It’s so easy to forget to connect with others, but that’s what life is all about. People who volunteer come from all walks of life and work in many different industries. By seeking out many different people you can widen your network, socially or professionally. It can lead to stronger connections within your community or even a job opportunity. 

Unlock Skills & Share Expertise

Having the skills and expertise to help another person is such a fulfilling opportunity. Being able to teach another person those skills and to learn a new skill from someone else can make a huge impact while also further connecting with your community. The more you know, the higher you can climb in life, so why not take the opportunity to learn and teach whenever possible?

    Sonia Hodgin, Formulaic 300 Instructor/Mentor/Consultant at FORMULAIC, Inc.

    With more than two decades of professional experience, Sonia Hodgin is a skilled real estate investor, a dedicated mentor, and a skilled entrepreneur based in Scottsdale, Arizona. Alongside founding and operating Hodgin & Co., Love Lily & Abby, and [poh koh mod] architecture/design, Sonia has been with Formulaic Inc. for more than 15 years as a MasterFormulaic 300 Instructor/Mentor/Consultant. In this role, she operates in Arizona, Missouri, Colorado, and California to offer training in the 300 formulas to other investors and professionals.

    Previously in her career, Sonia Hodgin has held roles with the Tucson Pantano Rotary, TRUE WOMEN Tucson, Tucson Real Estate Exchangers, Linkitivity, and the Boy Scouts of America. Learn more about Sonia on her website!

