The Importance of Finding Your Entrepreneurial Purpose

What separates truly successful entrepreneurs from regular business owners? Is it the amount of money one makes? The number of employees one has? Or perhaps their social media influence?

“I truly believe that the true measure of success lies in purpose,” says online business coach, Katie Blair. “In the context of an entrepreneur, that will be the combined purpose of your business and yourself as the business owner. How do you use yourself and your business to achieve profound fulfillment–one that goes beyond physical possessions? How do you lead a life and operate day to day in such a way that you impact others positively?”

Blair runs two businesses and is a lightworker who is famed for helping women claim their place and unlock their true potential. Having spent three years backpacking through 25 countries in search of her reason for being, she uses all the learnings she’s acquired from her travels to help others–women and other lightworkers especially–to to achieve economic freedom, self-actualization, and spiritual evolution using a combination of spiritual and entrepreneurial techniques.

“My signature program, called The Full-Time Purpose Portal, teaches people how to go from having an idea to having a fully running business that is aligned with their values and allows them to create ripples, in six months. It’s a combination of a very tangible, scientific approach to building a business and going deep inside to truly understand your intentions and mission,” she shares.

But why is purpose important?

Speaking from her own personal experience, Blair says, “Purpose, more than anything else, provides you with clarity. If you truly understand what gives you profound happiness and fulfillment, it just makes it so much easier for you to create something that enables you to pursue that.”

Her businesses are the product of her desire to help people. Her foray into the virtual business space started back in 2017 when she created a four-week virtual yoga program to make it easier for others to discover awareness and mindful living without having to go all the way to India. This course was the seed that paved the way for much bigger things and her own evolution as a lightworker.

“I was just really looking for something that could help me reach out to people and give them the same awakening I had when I went to India to master yoga. Of course, I was extremely passionate about this – but I had no idea this initial vision would turn out to be just the tip of the iceberg down an entire career path.”

A couple of months later, she started another program, but this time, focused on helping teenage girls. “Teenage years can be really tough, especially for girls. And one of my key takeaways has always been that I wish I had the mindfulness I have now back then. I want to impart my knowledge to girls so that they can start understanding themselves earlier. The goal of the Sowing Sadhana summer retreat is to help them answer the biggest whys in their life and help them find their power and importance; to uncover the things that make them unique and to celebrate that.”

With two successful initial programs under her belt, one would think that Blair would slow down. But her achievements only served as a jump off point for her to reach greater heights.

A year after she started, Blair decided to venture into business coaching. She says this move was her way of taking her purpose to the next level. “My mission is to help others find their way in this world, and part of that is making sure they have the resources to enact their own mission. Especially in this time of great uncertainty, as a lightworker business coach, I am working on helping people find a way not just to survive, but thrive. I am working to assist them so that they can profit out of their passion.”

Using every piece of the path that brought her to become a business coach, Blair has been able to turn this new side of her career into something extremely valuable. She helps her clients find meaning and personal power -for sometimes the first time in their lives – and then helps them turn their passion into a 6-figure income. “My clients get the results for themselves and I have been blessed to work alongside some extremely committed and driven women – but holding space for others to find transformation, abundance and alignment of this caliber is the best feeling in the world.”

Finding her purpose was the one thing that guided Blair to establish her businesses. She says that it has made things a whole lot easier for her because she does not have to separate her dreams from her work. And she believes that everyone has the ability to do the same. They only need to believe in themselves and have the right tools and mindset to move forward.