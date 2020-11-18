The Importance of Exercise for Health and Well-Being

Time and time again, scientists prove exercise is one of the best things you can do for your mind and body. It helps manage stress, reduces the risk of disease, boosts energy levels, and improves your mental state. While we all know that staying active is one of the best ways you can remain healthy, did you know it can also improve your quality of life and mental health? Below are just a few examples of the ways exercise can help you feel and live better.

It Boosts Your Mood

Regular exercise is proven to relieve stress, battle depression, reduce anxiety, and improve your mood. During physical activity, the brain releases endorphins which give you that feel-good sensation. While you will get a mood boost after every physical activity session, you’ll notice it more often when done regularly. After all, who doesn’t want to be in a better mood more often?

It Keeps You Able and Independent

Over time, muscle and bone loss occurs naturally, causing the body to lose strength, stamina, and its ability to function at its former capabilities. Exercise helps prevent this from happening. Physical activity increases muscle strength, increases bone density, and gives you the energy needed to go about your daily activities. As you get older, this allows you to maintain your independence and prevent breaks or falls that could seriously limit your mobility.

It Maintains & Improves Health

Too much sitting and other sedentary activities increase your risk of heart disease and stroke. Incorporating physical activity into your daily activities can reduce the risk greatly by lowering blood pressure and bad cholesterol levels, improving blood circulation, and by keeping your weight under control. For the best results, it is recommended to achieve 150 minutes (30 minutes a day, 5 days a week) of exercise each week so you can fully enjoy the healthy benefits of an active lifestyle.

It Can Help You Live Longer

People who are consistently physically active and maintain a healthy weight live approximately seven years longer than those who lead sedentary lives. The sooner you incorporate activity into your lifestyle, the sooner you will start seeing and feeling the benefits. Staying healthy and active should be a priority, especially as you age, to ensure you live a long, healthy life free from disease.