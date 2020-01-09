Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Importance of Entrepreneurial Mentorship

Kelly Hoggan on mentorship in entrepreneurship.

Entrepreneurship is a journey which one should never walk alone. An aspiring entrepreneur should endeavor to identify and work with a seasoned mentor whose mentorship services would come in handy in nurturing the young entrepreneurial talent. Entrepreneurial mentorship is a highly encouraged practice as it renders various benefits to an entrepreneur.

Impartation of knowledge

Entrepreneurs are always encouraged to invest as much time and resources as possible in the acquisition of knowledge before and during the process of establishing their investments. In addition to reading published books and content, they can also seek the services of experienced entrepreneurial mentors who would be able to share valuable information.

Increasing chances of success

It has been established that only 30% of new entrepreneurial businesses succeed. The high failure rate of businesses is owed to the fact that most new entrepreneurs never seek the services of a mentor. Entrepreneurial mentorship, when carefully coordinated, has a 93% chance of nurturing a new business to success.

Enhanced networking opportunities

Entrepreneurial mentors offer valuable information to entrepreneurs on how they can rapidly advance the success of their businesses. Among the various other opportunities that can be gained from such mentorship include a chance to network with professional mentors and other business persons that will be crucial to the success of the entrepreneur’s investments. The mentor may even introduce to the entrepreneur a host of other business persons such as suppliers and potential customers.

Provision of emotional encouragement

New entrepreneurs often face adverse challenges that compel them to contemplate giving up. In the absence of professional entrepreneurial mentorship, such businesses would easily fail. Entrepreneurial mentors come in handy in helping provide emotional solace and professional guidance where a new business person is on the verge of giving up. The encouragement is also crucial in helping ensure that the common mistakes committed by new entrepreneurs are not replicated.

Skill improvement

In business, the progressive improvement of a business person’s skills is necessary for the business’s sustainability in the market. Management skills are crucial and should be progressively improved upon if the entrepreneur is to achieve long-term success and progressive growth. There’s no better way to improve on business skills than having a mentor walk you through the entire process of skill acquisition and improvement.

This piece originally published on KellyHoggan.com.

kelly hoggan headshot

Kelly Hoggan, Principal Officer at H4 Solutions

For more than thirty years, Kelly Hoggan has led a successful career in the field of aviation security. Presently, he is the Founder and Principal Officer at H4 Solutions, a consulting firm devoted to providing solutions and insights to individuals and businesses in the aviation industry. Kelly Hoggan’s expertise comes from decades in the aviation security industry, and with every client, Kelly strives to offer insightful, productive guidance to ensure his clients are satisfied and well-advised.

From a young age, Kelly Hoggan knew he wanted to be involved in aviation, and with parents who worked in government positions, Kelly found aviation security to be of particular interest. Since then, he has worked to develop his skills to best serve his clients. From learning the ins and outs of the aviation industry to establishing strong connections with others in the field, Kelly Hoggan is dedicated to expanding his own knowledge to best support security initiatives and the health of his clients’ businesses.

Kelly Hoggan understands the need for continuous improvement from a business standpoint, especially in the aviation security industry. With an increasing number of cyber threats, airports and other aviation institutions must be willing to increase efforts toward cybersecurity as well as physical security measures.

No matter what the challenge, Kelly Hoggan rises to face it head-on. He enjoys helping others find solutions, and with his experience and expertise, he often finds success in this endeavor. You can learn more about Kelly Hoggan by visiting his website.

