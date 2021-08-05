Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Importance of Empathy in Business Leadership

Being empathetic in a business role is more important than you think Here are a couple of reasons why you should always keep an open mind to an empathetic business leadership style via Luis Valentino.

Empathy refers to being able to understand another person’s perspective towards certain situations or individuals. However, it does not mean that you concur with their perceptions but rather the act of appreciating other people’s perspectives.

To become more accessible

In order to understand the feelings of employees, a leader needs to understand their emotions and the best ways to express them.

A leader should take their time to realize their emotions and make this a regular thing. This will keep them in sync with their emotions, and in the long run, a leader will be able to guide the employees through their fears.

To be able to listen and give honest responses within reason

When a leader is able to listen without judging employees, the employees will be able to express their emotions freely. The leader should also express his emotions freely, such as accepting that they are sad or they are feeling angry. The employees will be able to gain trust with the leader, for they will believe that he will not use their emotions against them.

The business will be affected if employees spend a lot of time focusing on negative emotions. Therefore, a leader should foster open and honest discussions with the employees geared towards getting positive solutions. All this should be done while focusing on the kind of language that is used.

To be able to notice the emotions of the employees in your organization

An employer should not conclude that they know everything concerning their employee’s emotions. The leader should be able to inquire about what may be bothering them. Many times the answer may be very different from an employer’s expectations. Research shows that when a leader shows interest in the needs of employees, they are likely to be 4.6 times more productive.

When an employer strives to understand employees to intricate levels, they will be able to notices that they are not performing to their required level. They will then be able to intervene before they completely lose it.

In conclusion, difficult periods may require good leaders to show their empathy. Employees will be inspired, and this will influence their productivity positively. 

    LuisValentinoPortland

    Luis Valentino, Chief Academic Officer at Portland Public Schools

    Luis Valentino is an educational leader with a wealth of experience. Having served the students of both Portland and Los Angeles, Valentino is a highly regarded educational figure. Luis Valentino has a record of leading large-scale initiatives in complex organizations. Luis has the passion and skill to affect real change, and move school districts into the future. Luis is skilled in strategic planning, leadership development, grants and fundraising, budget management communication strategies, publishing, networking and partnerships, community empowerment and much more. At present, Luis Valentino is Chief Academic Officer of Portland Public Schools. In this role he establishes collaborative relationships across schools and communities through open and honest communication

