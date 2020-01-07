The Importance of Discipline in Martial Arts

The martial arts bestow far more than physical ability to students; those who choose to study the martial arts become more aware of their inner selves through their bodies. To practice, martial arts is to learn how one’s energy moves and affects them from the inside out.



Discipline Is Key

Without discipline, no one can perfect martial arts. Those who are impulsive or impatient will struggle the most during their earliest days of training, but they also stand to gain the most as well.

Learning self-discipline is a lifelong journey for many; some may not ever even realize how little discipline they have until they step into a dojo. Martial arts programs create a sense of balance within one’s self; by learning to focus on the present moment and the body’s energy, students become more aware and in line with their goals.



Timing becomes liberating rather than confining; through martial arts practice, students begin to learn that discipline creates harmony, and the right timing in life is everything.



Benefits Beyond Physical Skill

Martial arts discipline is not limited to physical activity. The practice is transformative and transcendent. Students walk away from programs knowing more about themselves and what they want to achieve. Even if one decides that martial arts is not their passion, they have acquired a greater understanding of themselves and earned the satisfaction of seeing something through to completion.



Martial arts teach responsibility for one’s actions. Being accountable is not easy, and it requires a humble spirit that is not afraid to be honest or vulnerable. Strength does not come from brute force or senseless aggression; retaliation will only lead to more conflict.



Through martial arts training, students begin to recognize the consequences of their actions, and they start to question why things are done and if they are right. All of this is done without confrontation or defiance; it happens within and is demonstrated through action.



Lastly, martial arts teaches respect for others. Listening to an instructor can help people surrender themselves without feeling weak or defenseless. Through martial arts, people learn how to trust, and they begin to see how trust and respect go hand-in-hand.



Martial arts is a chance to grow and transform; those who seek a new way to manage stress, build confidence and develop as a human being will discover that martial arts is an unexpected answer to all of these desires.

.

.

Originally published on flavioalmeida.net

