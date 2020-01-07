Log In/Sign Up
The Importance of Discipline in Martial Arts

The martial arts bestow far more than physical ability to students; those who choose to study the martial arts become more aware of their inner selves through their bodies. To practice, martial arts is to learn how one's energy moves and affects them from the inside out. Discipline Is Key Without discipline, no one can […]

By

The martial arts bestow far more than physical ability to students; those who choose to study the martial arts become more aware of their inner selves through their bodies. To practice, martial arts is to learn how one’s energy moves and affects them from the inside out.

Discipline Is Key

Without discipline, no one can perfect martial arts. Those who are impulsive or impatient will struggle the most during their earliest days of training, but they also stand to gain the most as well.

Learning self-discipline is a lifelong journey for many; some may not ever even realize how little discipline they have until they step into a dojo. Martial arts programs create a sense of balance within one’s self; by learning to focus on the present moment and the body’s energy, students become more aware and in line with their goals.

Timing becomes liberating rather than confining; through martial arts practice, students begin to learn that discipline creates harmony, and the right timing in life is everything.

Benefits Beyond Physical Skill

Martial arts discipline is not limited to physical activity. The practice is transformative and transcendent. Students walk away from programs knowing more about themselves and what they want to achieve. Even if one decides that martial arts is not their passion, they have acquired a greater understanding of themselves and earned the satisfaction of seeing something through to completion.

Martial arts teach responsibility for one’s actions. Being accountable is not easy, and it requires a humble spirit that is not afraid to be honest or vulnerable. Strength does not come from brute force or senseless aggression; retaliation will only lead to more conflict.

Through martial arts training, students begin to recognize the consequences of their actions, and they start to question why things are done and if they are right. All of this is done without confrontation or defiance; it happens within and is demonstrated through action.

Lastly, martial arts teaches respect for others. Listening to an instructor can help people surrender themselves without feeling weak or defenseless. Through martial arts, people learn how to trust, and they begin to see how trust and respect go hand-in-hand.

Martial arts is a chance to grow and transform; those who seek a new way to manage stress, build confidence and develop as a human being will discover that martial arts is an unexpected answer to all of these desires.

Originally published on flavioalmeida.net

Flavio Almeida | Thrive Global

Flavio Almeida, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Instructor and Entrepreneur at Gracie Barra

Flavio Almeida has quite an extensive history with Gracie Barra, the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Association. He is the Chief Executive Officer of Gracie Barra North America, the Regional Director of Gracie Barra Arizona, and the Head Instructor at Gracie Barra of North Phoenix. He currently resides in Phoenix, Arizona.

 

Flavio has been a student of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu since childhood and relishes the ability to teach others what martial arts has taught him. Despite having an intense passion for the discipline, at first, there wasn't a career track available for him in the world of martial arts that he was seeking. He spent his free time in college teaching as many classes as possible while working towards earning a Bachelor's degree in Economics. After graduating, he was hired by the Brazilian Branch of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development.

 

Flavio found himself thriving in the corporate world working as a consultant for many influential Brazilian and multi-national companies, such as Petrobras, Alco BP, Natura, Praxair, and CVRD. During this time, he was able to make important business connections and learn what it takes to run such large businesses, a skill that would come in handy later in his professional career as an entrepreneur. He learned the right way to communicate with both employees and peers. Though he relished his time learning about business from great leaders and minds, he missed the world of martial arts, especially Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. When an opportunity appeared to teach full-time at a Gracie Barra academy, Flavio jumped at it. With over 800 schools on six continents, Flavio Almeida knew this was the type of organization he was meant to be associated with.

 

Now, Flavio holds multiple positions within the Gracie Barra organization, including the operation of his own academy in Phoenix, Arizona. He is also the Chief Executive Officer of Gracie Barra Franchise Systems, Inc. which is located in Irvine, California. He loves Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and all that it instills in its practitioners, including determination, leadership skills, and mental acuity. After a lifetime in BJJ and a span of time in business, Flavio Almeida is passionate about the parallels between martial arts and entrepreneurship. He works every day to make sure that his students take what they have learned on the mat and apply it to their personal and professional lives, and now he's here to share that same wisdom with you.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

