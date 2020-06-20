The Importance of Compatibility in a Relationship

We’ve all heard the saying that opposites attract. This romanticized notion of finding the Ying to your Yang has been popularized in pop culture. Dating people with different tastes and sensibilities keeps things interesting and exciting.

While this might work for someone who is exploring and dipping their feet in the dating pool, it’s not a smart strategy for those looking to build a long-term partnership. Those quirks you found amusing initially will later get on your nerves if you’re not totally on board with them.

I have a friend who considers herself to be a carnivore—she loves a good steak. She decided to date a guy who was a raw-food vegan because she was fascinated by his passion for advocating his lifestyle.

It didn’t take long for them to begin having arguments in the kitchen. She had to defend herself every time her partner criticized her for cooking up a meat stew, and she got sick of him soaking sprouted seeds every morning.

The mistake most people make when finding love is that they confuse chemistry for compatibility. While feeling a strong pull towards someone is an indicator of potential compatibility, it doesn’t give us the full picture. Once that spark dies out, you’ll see them for who they really are, and the cracks in your connection will come to light, as it did for my friend.

The more physically drawn we are to someone, the more careful we have to be about wearing those rose-colored glasses when sizing them up as a potential love partner. We can blame those rose-colored glasses on a cognitive bias called the “halo effect.”

The halo effect causes us to subconsciously believe that someone, we perceive as physically attractive, is trustworthy, kind and smarter than they might actually be. We’re more likely to see them as being an ideal partner and believe that a relationship with them would work out. That’s why so many of us perceive attractive celebrities as being likeable and friendly despite any controversies surrounding them.

We get caught up with the vague ideal of finding “the one” when what we should be really looking for is someone we’re compatible with. Compatibility is the best indicator that you and your partner can stick together for the long haul, enjoy each other’s company and handle conflicts and challenges in a mature way.

Learning whether or not you’re compatible with someone takes time. You’ve got to be with them in different situations to get a better sense of their character. But when we date we find ourselves having to choose between multiple matches who seem interesting. How can you tell which one is worth exploring further?

Fortunately, there are some early indicators of compatibility you can look out for in the early stages of dating. When you know what they are, it will be easier to recognize someone who is a good fit for you. Here are five ways to know if you’re compatible with a person you’re interested in getting to know better:

1. They have the key qualities required for a healthy relationship: Based on the expertise of relationship experts, certain characteristics are fundamental to developing healthy, long-lasting relationships such as honesty, integrity, empathy, respect, openness, and maturity. They show a willingness to make things work, even when there are bumps in the road. While having these traits do not guarantee compatibility, it’s a positive sign.

2. They have a lot of the ideal traits you’re looking for in a partner: You’re not going find everything in one person, so it helps to create three lists: negotiables (qualities you’re willing to compromise on), non-negotiables (essential traits you require in a partner), and deal breakers (the big no-no’s that cancel out everything else). Remember not to get too attached to your list and to see potential partners as whole living beings, instead of objects being evaluated based on a checklist. Use your list as a tool in addition to your intuition.

3. You feel like you can be yourself around them: Feeling like you can tell the person you’re dating anything (and feel comfortable when sharing) is an indicator of compatibility. They make it easy for you to open to them because they respect you and put you at ease. You feel a sense of home when you’re with them. Even if you weren’t romantically interested in them, you would love to hangout with them because they give off a great vibe.

4. You never run out of things to talk about: When you speak with them, you don’t run out of things to talk about, because you have shared interests and tastes in music, movies, books, TV shows, sports, politics, etc. You both listen to each other, making the other person feel heard and understood. There are no awkward moments of silence where you find yourself struggling to fill the air with small talk.

5. You have a high compatibility score: With the growing popularity of dating apps and websites, people are using technology as a guide to figure out if they are compatible with the people that they are matched with on these platforms. If you’re a compatibility-conscious dater, you might want to consider searching for your perfect match on apps and websites that offer features that are compatibility-focused. These are the best one’s on the market: