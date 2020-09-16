Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Importance of Communication for Entrepreneurs

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Communication is perhaps the most critical quality for being a successful entrepreneur. It takes much more than that, of course, but without effective communication, great ideas stay locked in entrepreneurial minds. Here are key reasons why interaction with the public, colleagues, staff, partners, and investors needs to be high quality to achieve business success.

Different Ways Communication Elevates Business

Business leaders must learn to communicate on various levels to make things happen. To attract quality talent, they must make an impressive presentation about their company. This same dynamic is true when it comes to persuading investors to buy shares of stock or convincing a marketing partner to collaborate on an advertising campaign. When the company faces bad press, the leader must know what to say to the media.

By demonstrating strong communication skills, an entrepreneur can convince other partners to join the team. Business to business relationships also rely on business-savvy communication. While speaking skills help dramatically, humans also communicate nonverbally with eye contact and body language, which entrepreneurs must master as well.

Why Communication Style Makes a Difference

Every business leader has their own communication style that they pick up from mentors, colleagues, and industry standards. Usually, it’s best to maintain a friendly, upbeat presentation with an open mind.

The head of a team has to have a deep sense of language and culture because, ultimately, the product or service being sold relies heavily on appropriate communication from sales agents. The leader must set the sales team’s parameters, and then they’ve got to sell it based on the leader’s company vision, goals, and ethics.

Plenty of market research across various industries confirms that customer service and sales representatives are crucial for business success. To many consumers, the customer service agent is the company. That means the customer service staff must be trained to accurately and responsibly represent the firm.

Reading, Writing, and Listening

Again, it’s essential to be a great speaker, but other communication forms are imperative to business success, such as reading, writing, and listening. It’s undoubtedly important for company presidents to know how to read their own contracts that they presumably help write. Writing is a big deal for business leaders because they often need to generate reports to others, such as partners, investors, or government entities.

Finally, listening is crucial to business communication because it’s a way of finding out what others think. Sometimes ideas from various sources can connect with the leader’s vision and lead to new disruptive products or services. Listening is also a way of letting other employees feel involved as active participants of the team. Ultimately, getting an entire team on the same page is the reward for effective communication.

David Drumheller, Founder & Principal at JDM Ventures

Based in New York City but living in West Chester, David Drumheller is a distinguished real estate expert, consultant, and entrepreneur who has made quite the name for himself throughout the course of his career. When he is not at work, David is dedicated to spending as much time with his wife of eight years and two lovely children as possible. Together, the Drumheller family enjoys traveling, exploring their own area, and making new memories together. On his own, David enjoys playing a good round of golf — an interest he shared with his father, with whom he used to practice as a young boy. To learn more, be sure to visit David Drumheller's website!

