Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Importance of Coming Together

When tragedy strikes, coming together can be all the more meaningful. And when it comes to political or social activism, the ability to do things together can be all the more impactful. For that reason, it’s been remarkable and awe-inspiring seeing the hordes of young people across the nation that have banded together in the […]

By

When tragedy strikes, coming together can be all the more meaningful. And when it comes to political or social activism, the ability to do things together can be all the more impactful. For that reason, it’s been remarkable and awe-inspiring seeing the hordes of young people across the nation that have banded together in the wake of the tragedy in Minneapolis.

Seeing young people involved in activism and advocacy is inspiring and it gives us all a great deal of hope for what the future holds for us all. An educated and well-informed public is one that will be able to have optimal and maximum impact when it comes to lobbying our public officials on the issues we care most deeply about.

Our lawmakers ultimately respond to public pressure. For that reason, those that are employing their passions through peaceful protest and assembly are doing the public good a tremendous favor. We all owe them a debt of gratitude. One can only hope that our nation’s future is bright with their activism and civic engagement.

Helen Schifter is a former editor at Hearst and Conde Nast

    Helen Lee Schifter, Student at Japanese Language, Ancillary Studies of Bamboo and Lacquerware

    Helen Lee Schifter is a former arbitrage trader on Wall Street, as well as a former editor at Hearst and Condé Nast. A graduate of Phillips Exeter Academy and Amherst College, Helen Schifter attended both during their pioneering transitions to coeducation. Helen lives in New York City.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    I Am You. You Are Me.

    by Eithne Kennedy
    Community//

    Hope for the Future

    by Lisa Chau
    Well-Being//

    3 Ways Music Can Change Your Life

    by Oliver Hodges

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.