The Importance of Coming Together

When tragedy strikes, coming together can be all the more meaningful. And when it comes to political or social activism, the ability to do things together can be all the more impactful. For that reason, it’s been remarkable and awe-inspiring seeing the hordes of young people across the nation that have banded together in the wake of the tragedy in Minneapolis.

Seeing young people involved in activism and advocacy is inspiring and it gives us all a great deal of hope for what the future holds for us all. An educated and well-informed public is one that will be able to have optimal and maximum impact when it comes to lobbying our public officials on the issues we care most deeply about.

Our lawmakers ultimately respond to public pressure. For that reason, those that are employing their passions through peaceful protest and assembly are doing the public good a tremendous favor. We all owe them a debt of gratitude. One can only hope that our nation’s future is bright with their activism and civic engagement.

