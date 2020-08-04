Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Importance of Checking on the Elderly on Hot Days

Older adults are highly susceptible to heat-related illness. One of the most common things you hear on hot days is that you should check on your sick or elderly neighbors. Indeed, this is very important. But why are hot days so dangerous to our elderly family and friends, and why is it so important that […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Older adults are highly susceptible to heat-related illness.

One of the most common things you hear on hot days is that you should check on your sick or elderly neighbors. Indeed, this is very important. But why are hot days so dangerous to our elderly family and friends, and why is it so important that we check on them?

As noted by the AARP, this is because the elderly are often particularly vulnerable to heat-related issues on hot days. There are at least three reasons for this:

  • Elderly individuals lose the ability to process and handle heat as they get older. As a result, they are incredibly vulnerable on hot days. The Center for Disease Control notes that these problems can become even more severe when the temperature changes suddenly, as elderly individuals may have an even harder time adjusting to these temperature changes.
  • Older adults often take medications that can damage their body’s ability to adapt to changes in temperature or make them more susceptible to temperature-related problems.
  • The elderly are more likely to live alone, and this can have fatal results when combined with their higher likelihood of suffering from health consequences of extreme heat.

This isn’t a minor issue. The AARP notes that extreme hit kills more people every year than numerous natural disasters combined. These include lightning, hurricanes, tornados, and more.

The elderly are particularly vulnerable to these issues, but some elderly are even more vulnerable than others. These include people with certain chronic conditions, individuals with heart problems, those who drink alcohol, and those who are overweight or underweight.

Thankfully, there are actions all of us can take to protect the elderly on hot days. On sweltering days, make sure to call or visit your elderly friends. If they sound disoriented, make sure to get over to them right away, and don’t hesitate to call 911 for assistance if you need to do so. Check for signs of heatstroke, which include fever, fainting, and confusion.

There is also preventative action you can take. Ensure your elderly neighbors are drinking more fluids than usual, getting plenty of rest, and staying as cool as possible. All of these actions can help to prevent heat issues.

Article originally published on https://drrobertjwinn.com/

Robert J Winn, Robert J Winn is a primary care physician and the owner of Real Wellness LLC.

Robert J Winn is a primary care physician located in Collingswood, New Jersey. For more than fifteen years, Dr. Winn has provided care to vulnerable populations that often have barriers to accessing health care. In addition to medicine, Robert J Winn is also passionate about health and fitness and understands the role they play in a person's overall health.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

7 Magnificent Benefits of a Medical Alert System

by Marvin
Community//

How to Care For Aging Parents In Today’s Busy Society

by Mukti Subedi
Community//

How to Emotionally Support Elderly Relatives

by Brenda Elazab

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.