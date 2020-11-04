Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Importance of Charity in Your Child’s Life

Getting involved in charitable causes is not only good for your community, but it can also improve your mental health. Teaching your children about the world of philanthropy could also benefit them in the long run and cause them to be more well-rounded individuals. When you broach the subject of charity with your children, be […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
The Importance of Charity in Your Child&#039;s Life - The Dream Ball

Getting involved in charitable causes is not only good for your community, but it can also improve your mental health. Teaching your children about the world of philanthropy could also benefit them in the long run and cause them to be more well-rounded individuals. When you broach the subject of charity with your children, be sure that you help them understand how to get involved. There are many different ways you and your children can get involved that are fun and rewarding.

Donating

One of the most significant ways you can teach your children to give back is by donating. You don’t necessarily have to get your children to donate their modest allowance that you have allotted to them. Instead, you can organize items in your home that you need to give away. You could give away clothing, food, and toys, for example. Or you can potentially get your children to donate their time and energy to a particular cause that they are passionate about. With philanthropy, it doesn’t matter how much time you decide to spend or how much you decide to donate. A little could go a long way and mean the world of difference to those that are in need.

Teaches Kindness

Kindness is a huge part of giving back and should not be overlooked. Teaching your children to be kind could be a considerable step to moulding a positive environment. There are many ways you could go about teaching your children how to be kind. Writing a complimentary letter for a peer could make a world of difference in impacting their day. Your child could also write a letter celebrating a friend or classmate’s birthday.

Children could also be encouraged to make something for a neighbour in need. Death is a part of life for everyone, and it is one of the hardest things to overcome. Having your child help make a meal for a grieving family and then hand-deliver it to them in their time of mourning could make a significant impact on them and the family that is struggling to cope.

Teaching your children that philanthropy is an important and crucial part of a community is not only essential but extremely rewarding. It doesn’t have to be a huge burden or anything. Small acts of kindness go a long way and could make a world of difference to someone that is in need.

    The Dream Ball, Benefiting Big Change

    The Dream Ball is a UK based charity conceived by Annesley Abercorn, and benefits Big Change.

    Big Change was founded by a group of friends including HRH Princess Beatrice and Holly and Sam Branson. This organisation aids underprivileged youth by tackling the root causes of their problems and providing the building blocks for long-term success, whether by matching them with mentors that help solidify their developing social skills, providing access to opportunities that enable them to step outside of their comfort zones and grow, or supporting them whilst they navigate real-life situations and changes.

    Since its Inaugural Ball in 2016, the Dream Ball has raised approximately £70,000 and the organising committee is thrilled to enter its fourth year and continue to make an impact on individuals who need it the most.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Teaching Your Children About Philanthropy

    by Richard Abbe
    Community//

    18 Tips to Guide Your Year-End Donations

    by Lauren Brownstein
    Getting Your Kids Involved In Charitable Giving - -Zvi Feiner - Thrive Global
    Community//

    Getting Your Kids Involved in Charitable Giving

    by Zvi Feiner

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.