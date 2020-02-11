Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Importance of a Feedback Culture

When it comes to business success and growth, leaders may feel that the best course of action is relying on other business professionals, partners, or consultants. However, another option is often more convenient and cost-effective. Cultivating a company culture that encourages open, honest feedback tends to be beneficial for employees, management, and the company itself.

Employee Engagement

Engaged employees are ideal for businesses. Retaining employees should be a priority when it comes to eliminating unnecessary costs and optimizing business practices; engaged employees are among those who are most likely to stay with a company for a longer period of time, cutting back on HR costs when it comes to replacing them. In a culture of open feedback, employees will feel that their insight is valued, especially when their feedback is actually acted upon. These employees will be more satisfied with the company as well as their own work in their role.

Communication

A feedback culture promotes communication from all avenues. Much of the feedback will likely come from employees, so this exchange of information encourages communication between employees and those who operate at a corporate level. Employees are often left out of the loop when it comes to changes that are in progress, and this lack of communication can result in distrust and uncertainty. Alleviating this stress by promoting feedback and delivering with regular communication can boost productivity and build a positive atmosphere.

Positive Workplace

Encouraging positive and negative feedback shows employees that they should feel comfortable coming to members of the management team about anything; this atmosphere of trust and collaboration promotes overall positivity as individuals are not expected to simply dwell on negativity without any potential for developing a solution.

Naturally, if all the feedback being received is negative, leaders in the company should recognize that changes likely need to be made. With a positive, engaging atmosphere in the workplace, employees will feel more motivated and secure in their positions, so leaders should strive to make their workplace efficient and satisfying.

Growth

Feedback is essential for growth, development, and improvement. This is why so many businesses should generally prioritize consumer feedback; likewise, soliciting feedback from employees is also beneficial. With a feedback culture in place, employees will feel more inclined to speak up when they have problems as well as ideas, and given that these employees are bound to be the most affected by larger corporate changes, taking their ideas into consideration can help establish and execute optimized solutions for any problems that arise.

This piece was originally published on KellyHoggan.com

Kelly Hoggan, Principal Officer at H4 Solutions

For more than thirty years, Kelly Hoggan has led a successful career in the field of aviation security. Presently, he is the Founder and Principal Officer at H4 Solutions, a consulting firm devoted to providing solutions and insights to individuals and businesses in the aviation industry. Kelly Hoggan’s expertise comes from decades in the aviation security industry, and with every client, Kelly strives to offer insightful, productive guidance to ensure his clients are satisfied and well-advised.

From a young age, Kelly Hoggan knew he wanted to be involved in aviation, and with parents who worked in government positions, Kelly found aviation security to be of particular interest. Since then, he has worked to develop his skills to best serve his clients. From learning the ins and outs of the aviation industry to establishing strong connections with others in the field, Kelly Hoggan is dedicated to expanding his own knowledge to best support security initiatives and the health of his clients’ businesses.

Kelly Hoggan understands the need for continuous improvement from a business standpoint, especially in the aviation security industry. With an increasing number of cyber threats, airports and other aviation institutions must be willing to increase efforts toward cybersecurity as well as physical security measures.

No matter what the challenge, Kelly Hoggan rises to face it head-on. He enjoys helping others find solutions, and with his experience and expertise, he often finds success in this endeavor. You can learn more about Kelly Hoggan by visiting his website.

