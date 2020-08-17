The Impact of the Internet on Our Lives – A Perspective by Jonah Engler

To say that the Internet has transformed our lives is putting it mildly. It has revolutionized communications to an extent that would have been hard to believe just a few years back. Today, the Internet has made it possible to access a vast storehouse of information on-demand or virtually every subject that you can imagine. The Internet has also been responsible for redefining our relationships and ushering in a globally networked society. The Internet has radically transformed sectors as diverse as business, government, education, healthcare, and even the way we interact with others. In the process it has become perhaps the most powerful driver of social change. A look at some of its heaviest impacts on our lives:

Many consider the real value of the Internet is its ability to keep everyone connected in real-time so that they can share experiences as well as information. People can share their ideas instantly without being hindered by geographical boundaries. Age-old social phenomena like friendship, camaraderie, and solidarity have been finally freed from the traditional restrictions of time and space allowing human relationships to thrive in hitherto unmatched ways. The revolution in communication that started with email has only become more radical with the advent of social media, which is now an inseparable part of our existence. Not only has social media transformed the concept of personal space but also it has changed forever the way we interact with others; family, friends, loved ones, colleagues, and even sexual partners. It has also become the driving force behind all kinds of change ranging from fashion to political movements.

The impact on education by the Internet is nothing short of astounding and according to many, one of the most prized outcomes of free availability of the Internet. Now creative people and innovators can create and share knowledge without the need to care about the restrictions of traditional methods of information sharing and distribution. One can only imagine the boost in the economic growth and wellbeing of society that become possible when millions of people use the Internet to build a truly global learning society. Repositories of information and learning that were traditionally siloed are now completely integrated to provide a virtually inexhaustible source of knowledge that can benefit mankind and enable the evolution of a truly advanced world in all respects. The advent of the Internet has also made possible the transformation of users from a passive role in which they only received information to an active and participatory role with their ability to decide what information they want to receive as well as when and how they would like to receive it. According to https://www.forbes.com, the prime reason for Millennials to take to the Internet for learning is enhanced possibilities for collaboration, technology, feedback, and mentorship.

There is no denying the fact that the Internet is rapidly changing our cultural identity, observes Jonah Engler. Even in a world that is as complex and culturally disparate as ours, the easy availability of the Internet has made possible the seamless exchange of cultural flows across boundaries. This has led to the demolition of conventional concepts of time, space, and distance and ushering in cultural globalization where there is free movement of cultural identities, processes, and initiatives. While some say that the Internet is responsible for harming culture, it is perhaps more accurate to think it as enabling a process of bringing culture to more people making cultural identifies more accessible and also nurturing the birth and growth of new expressions of creativity and artistic expression.

The Internet has also radically changed the way people interact with their family, friends, and even life partners. Today, everyone is connected in a way that is not only simpler but also more immediate. As a result, face-to-face meetings are no longer the only way people strike up meaningful relationships or conduct their personal interaction. At any given point in time you are just a click away from seeing and talking or texting to someone you care about. Even as families tend to get dispersed all over the globe in pursuit of business, employment, and creative pursuits, they can remain constantly in touch with their loved ones and others who matter using the Internet. There is a large variety of apps and social networks specifically designed to help users reach out and communicate with users across virtually all interests and niches, even sex, which has truly come out of the closet into the public domain.

With new technologies resulting in a rapid increase in the speed of information transfer, one of the most sweeping changes in consumer behavior is in the field of online shopping. Today the Internet has made it possible for a customer sitting anywhere in the world to access utility and leisure products, news, content, services, etc. using the e-commerce platforms. Today, e-commerce has become mandatory for manufacturers and service providers across the entire spectrum of consumer needs. With conventional marketing and distribution being dismantled by e-commerce, consumers not only have a far larger choice but are also much more aware of product performance thanks to user reviews, product comparisons, and recommendations by influencers. The Internet has completely reshaped the contours of consumer behavior as well as retail and wholesale trade and has had a very large impact on the economy in general.

Conclusion

Even as people are still grappling to understand the ramifications of Internet-powered technologies in everyday life, experts think that the process of transformation is still in its infancy and the increasing speed and bandwidth will make many more things possible. The potential of machines talking to each other using IoT and the rapid transformation of social media to encompass all human activity promises to usher in a new era of convenience and smart living.