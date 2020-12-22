The Impact of Sleep on Health and Wellbeing

One out of three adults suffers from poor sleep, with stress, computers, study or work pressure, etc. However, the cost of sleepless nights is a lot more than that feeling tired, irritated, and a lack of concentration. Poor sleep puts you at higher risks of several life-threatening medical conditions including diabetes, obesity, heart diseases, etc. So, it is clear that taking sound sleep regularly is essential for our overall health and wellbeing.

Good Sleep = Good Health

Sound sleep is directly linked to good health and wellbeing. Sleeping well not only allows us to awake fresh and more energetic the next morning but also helps us to concentrate well while performing our daily life tasks.

Why Good Sleep Is Important for your Health and Well-being?

A lot of people simply ignore the fact of how important it is for them to take a good sleep every night. With the arising deadline of exam, work, or any other such factor, so many people consider staying up late at night to be the right way of doing everything done. However, it is one of the worst things you can do for yourself. Poor sleep can cause lack of focus problems, bad moods, and drowsiness that affect your whole day routine badly.

Short-Term Health Impacts of Lack of sleep

Sleep is such a crucial part of our lives that its effects start showing up quickly when we don’t take it enough. Getting poor sleep for just one night can:

Increases Stress

People who awake till late night experience more stress in doing even the fairly simple tasks and increased blood pressure.

Disturbed mood

With the fact that there is a deep connection between sleep and mood, people with a lack of sleep are more likely to stay disturbed and negative all the time.

Lack of Focus

As sleep deprivation makes you feel tired and drowsy all day long, the feeling of exhaustion ultimately leads to weakening your focus and you can’t perform your duties well.

Long-Term Health Impact of Lack of Sleep

Returning to a regular good sleep pattern can restore your short-time bad effects of poor sleep. However, long-term impacts due to poor sleep are very dangerous and can seize your life too. Some of the long-term health impacts of sleep deprivation are as follow:

High risks of Diabetes

Taking too much and too little sleep can put you at heightened risk of diabetes. People who regularly take more than 9 hours or less than 6 hours sleep both are at great risk of 2 types of diabetes.

Increased Risks of Breast Cancer

A survey of breast cancer patients showed a profound link between shorter sleep patterns and the repetition of cancers.

Impact of Sound Sleep on Your Health and Wellbeing

Below discussed ways shows genuinely how a good night’s sleep can boost your overall health and wellbeing:

Good Sleep Boosts Your Immunity

Taking a good nap boosts the immunity system that leads to making you able to fight with the cold, flu, and other seasoned viruses.

Good Sleep Helps to Maintain Your Body

Just like sleeping less make you obese. The effects of sleeping well are reverse. When you get a sound sleep of at least 6 to 7 hours, your body ultimately starts getting fit as you awake fresh, eat well, and remain energetic to perform any task.

Sleep Boosts Mental Health

Sleep and mental health are linked closely. People who take enough sleep are less likely to experience insomnia or any sleeping disorder that becomes the reason to spoil their mental health.

Sleep Reduces the Risks of Diabetes

Several studies have shown that people who sleep less than five hours a night have increased risks of getting diabetes. On the flip side, taking good sleep reduces these chances.

Sleep Increases Sex Drive

Needless to mention that men and women with a lack of sleep are least interested to do sex due to having lower libidos. Good sleep is, therefore, necessary to improve your sex drive.

Sleep prevents you From Heart Diseases

Since sleep deprivation is directly linked to increasing your blood pressure, heart rate, and inflammation, which puts extra stress and strain on your heart. You can now think of how important good sleep for your heart health is.

Sleep Increases Your Fertility Level

One of the biggest reasons behind the difficulty in conceiving a baby is sleep deprivation. Trouble is sleeping can cause trouble in conceiving by reducing the discharge of reproductive hormones.

Time to Improve Your Sleeping Patterns

So, you have learned the positive, negative, short-term, and long-term effects of sleep on your physical and mental health. You must be now familiar with how much sound sleep is vital for your overall health and wellbeing. If you also feel any symptoms of any of the above-listed health conditions in you, it’s time to check your sleeping schedule. Keep in mind that, if you are lacking sleep for a long time, then recovery can take several months.

Start working on your sleep improvement from today, and add 1 to 2 hours of sleep more to your normal routine until your sleeping routine gets to normal. Seek a good doctor if you don’t get any improvement by yourself.

Have a healthy life!