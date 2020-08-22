Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Illusion of Being Special

And the call to be humble

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Every experience in one’s life, if conceived and accepted in a positive manner, is a lesson. But nobody knew that Nature had decided for such a universal lesson in 2020 in the form of COVID-19. It has not only changed our world but also “theirs” – those who have yet to be born, the posterity. Evidently and eventually, life will return back to normal but the effects of this episode – insignificant in its length but momentous in its consequences – will always shape the reality of our world.

The offshoots that will entail from this event aren’t confined to the global economic and political health. Lives have been lost both young and old changing the trajectory of families and therefore generations forever. What if the child of that young doctor who died due to COVID-19 would have become the founder of a huge company, a generous philanthropist, an aggressive leader, a thief, a law abiding policeman etcetera. It turns out, and history bears a witness to this fact, that even a single person, event, moment can alter the reality of our world forever. We also have a name for it as well, as mentioned by Nassim Taleb in his book Black Swan, theory of non-linearity. We also know it by another name, Chaos theory.

The fact that a minute, small, little change anywhere in the world (which is a complex system) can render changes beyond one’s comprehension is enough to make us rethink our supposed delusional of being special – a factor that we are about to discuss.

I have been a keen observer of a phenomena that has always been present (being part of human psychology) but was prominent when COVID-19 was at its peak. Behind our careless attitude and indifference to recommended precautionary measures, the illusion that we are special and that it won’t affect us, reigns supreme. I know you’d disagree and might be nodding your head in negation at the moment but by virtue of being humans we are easily susceptible to such biases.

Consider the Availability bias wherein people decide the chances of an event to happen based on the ease with which it can be recall or a similar example can come to mind. We do this in our daily life without even realizing. If none of your friends and family members got infected with COVID-19 and you were lucky enough not to see your loved one gasp for their last breath, then your reaction to this disease will be utterly opposite to a man who has.

This phenomena, of thinking that we are special, isn’t confined to COVID-19 or for that matter any disease. It is prevalent in every facet of our life from investment decisions to marriage. Try being cognizant of this and you will find yourself engaging in it many a times.

The problem isn’t that this leads to nonchalant behavior with reference to ailments (which in fact is serious business as it jeopardizes the life of others) but that such a behavior can also be indirectly related to and becomes a reason of our inaction to injustice with, say, a minority.

When people die due to a natural calamity we simply shrug off the news. When someone is lynched by a mob we won’t care. When people lose money in stock markets we shall still invest because of course they are fools but we aren’t. When we hear road accidents being the leading cause of death, we still won’t drive slow because of being a better driver. Last but not the least, when masses are urged to practice social distancing, wear masks and avoid crowded and crowding places, why believe it? They got it, but indeed you won’t! The list goes on.

I am not a psychologist/psychiatrist neither I claim to be well-versed in the theories mentioned above. I have written this just as a plain, common observer who is extremely irritated, disgusted and concerned with this criminal detachment from reality. It isn’t harmful for one’s self only but also for others around you.

The message here is not to start worrying and stop living normally. But the opposite. Realizing that we aren’t special, that we are vulnerable to everything that happens to others, accepting this reality … will help to introduce humility in us. We will care more for others. We may see an increase in empathy and compassion. All of this will only make our societies more sentient – something that is dangerously missing of-late on a global scale.

Osama Rizvi, A Thinker, keen Observer and a Stoic trying to make sense of the world

Syed Muhammad Osama Rizvi as young global citizen truly believes that the purpose of the world is to help each other out and avoid judging anyone based on his cultural, social, national, religious or racial background. He is the Ex Founder of an International-NGO, U&I Global, an organization that works to promote pluralistic societies across the world by focusing on 5 specific SDGs (Poverty, Education, Gender Equality, Health & Well-Being and Climate Change) defined by United Nations.

By profession he is an economic and geopolitical analyst; a professional columnist and writer. He covers Economics, Social issues and International Security and has been published in international and national digital & print media outlets. He appears on national TV to comment on Pakistan’s economy. He has represented the youth of his country as a Youth Delegate to China and has also worked with United Nations as a Member of Outcome Document for UN’s 68th Civil Society Conference.

By passion, he is in love with knowledge (in this regards a philosopher, literally not figuratively). He has embarked on a journey in an effort to find the purpose of existence . . . or the closest thing to that.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

White bear studio / Shutterstock
Community//

How This Family of Four Is Making a Difference During COVID-19

by Betsy S. Silverfine
Community//

The Hard Truth of Youth Realities During COVID-19

by Moitreyee Sinha, Ph.D.
Online Education &amp; Its Impact During COVID-19
Community//

Online Education At the Time of COVID-19 And Its Impact On Children

by Anjali P Jith

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.