Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Human Experience

I am a divine soul experiencing humanity.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Photo by Ahmad Odeh on Unsplash
Photo by Ahmad Odeh on Unsplash

When I was lost in the world, I identified with the thing that others would perceive as strength and courage.

I led with my identification as a United States Marine, even 20 years after, because that was all I had.

I was lost inside, so I led with what would impress.

The Marine Corps was simply an experience…

Part of my story…

A line on my resume…

Not my identity.

I am a divine soul experiencing humanity.

I am experiencing an amazing marriage, wonderful children, a prosperous business, and being deeply connected to my spiritual roots as a teacher and mentor.

But I am none of that.

They are simply experiences.

I am a divine soul living a human experience.

I don’t have a life, I AM life.

I AM an infinite, eternal, powerful, and abundant soul…

Experiencing this physical world temporarily.

You can experience experiences…

Or remain in them as your identity.

The difference between who you think you are…

And who you really are…

Matters.

    Mike Kitko, Executive Self-Mastery Coach

    Mike Kitko is an executive self-mastery coach, speaker, and published author. After a colossal career and personal meltdown, he found his true purpose: inspiring leaders to find the power in their authenticity, purpose, and passion.

     

    A Marine with an MBA, Mike has decades of experience in leadership roles for Fortune 500 companies, yet he always felt like an imposter. His outward persona was one of strength and wealth, yet he struggled internally with self-confidence and self-fulfillment. His inability to understand his emotions led him to alcoholism, uncontrolled anger, and ballistic rage. The abuse of his marriage, family, professional career, and health are documented in his latest book,  The Imposter in Charge.

     

    Through coaching, intense study, and deep work, Mike learned to embrace self-doubt and care for his body, mind, emotions, and soul with self-mastery. Now Mike's overflowing energy, clarity, and love inspire souls. With an infectious zest for life, internal power, and inward confidence that matches how people perceive him externally, Mike has turned his life around. And he wants to help you to do the same.

     

    In addition to private coaching, Mike leads two mastermind groups – the Elite Mastermind and the Entrepreneur Mastermind – for business owners who want to grow their businesses while helping each other achieve higher levels of success and happiness in all areas of life.

     

    Mike is available for private coaching, professional development executive training, and keynotes.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Simply Consciousness: An Interview with Qala Sri’ama Phoenix

    by Claudia Navone
    Community//

    How is a Spiritual Understanding Helpful When You Feel Overwhelmed?

    by Rohini Ross
    Community//

    Your Soul Sings the Song of Pleasure

    by Rohini Ross

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.