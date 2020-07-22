The Human Experience

When I was lost in the world, I identified with the thing that others would perceive as strength and courage.

I led with my identification as a United States Marine, even 20 years after, because that was all I had.

I was lost inside, so I led with what would impress.

The Marine Corps was simply an experience…

Part of my story…

A line on my resume…

Not my identity.

I am a divine soul experiencing humanity.

I am experiencing an amazing marriage, wonderful children, a prosperous business, and being deeply connected to my spiritual roots as a teacher and mentor.

But I am none of that.

They are simply experiences.

I am a divine soul living a human experience.

I don’t have a life, I AM life.

I AM an infinite, eternal, powerful, and abundant soul…

Experiencing this physical world temporarily.

You can experience experiences…

Or remain in them as your identity.

The difference between who you think you are…

And who you really are…

Matters.