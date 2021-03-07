Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Human Connection: Greatest Asset or Biggest Failure?

Making the human connection your company’s greatest asset requires more than just lip service. A true competitive advantage isn’t created by simply stating that people are your greatest asset. It occurs when you equip people to engage and perform.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Competition is a regular part of the business environment. Whether you run a Fortune 50 company or a small business, it’s likely that someone else makes what you make, sells what you sell or provides similar services.

Slight differentiations separate products and services while overall business structure, framework and equipment are often more similar than unique. What’s more, every organization with enough money or borrowing collateral can acquire the same production equipment or technology. In this environment, distinguishing yourself from the competition is challenging. 

Of course, that doesn’t mean that companies are powerless to distinguish their brand. To separate from the conversation, organizations can invest in their most valuable component – people.

Overcoming Biases: People | Machines

In the digital age, technology often takes precedence over other organizational dynamics.

In reality, every company is composed of four visible elements: culture, process, infrastructure, and people. Ultimately, each of these priorities point to the same conclusion: people are essential to organizational success.

People are the lifeblood of an organization, making talent acquisition and development a critical component of thriving companies. As a former client said, “It is a lot easier to get the best out of people than it is to improve machines. Trained and motivated employees will get your machines to run.”

As leaders, we’re often taught that automation and disassociation make our jobs easier, allowing us to avoid “dealing with people,” while maximizing output. After all, machines never go on strike, ask for raises, become dissatisfied with pay scales or request time off. Their motivation never lags and they never request sick time or form unions.

Consequently, the underlying belief in the efficacy of machines and technologies is pervasive, creating biases that fuel business decisions.

Measuring People Instead of Equipment

When improving cost performance, businesses often turn to capital projects to enhance output.

Consider two scenarios. A manufacturing company can invest $4 million in a transformation project that will increase the capabilities of 500 employees, or it can invest $2 million in a new labeler for the packaging line.

Undoubtedly, the $2 million investment is an easier decision with a more immediate financial advantage. An equipment purchase offers the clear return on investment (ROI) that leaders are trained to embrace and most stakeholders easily understand.

However, in many ways, this investment fails to deliver sufficient ROI, and purchases such as this are rarely scrutinized after implementation.

Assessing the return on an investment that engages 500 people is inherently difficult. You rarely have the audience, time nor the methods to make these challenging investments, but that doesn’t mean you should overlook them.

Invest in Your People for a Competitive Advantage

Ultimately, competing on equipment and technology alone is a losing proposition. With enough cash or collateral, any organization can acquire these things, swiftly eradicating its competitive advantage.

In contrast, people are not as easily replaced. By recognizing the importance of people-centered investments, you can develop an upper hand that can’t be bought up or brought to market. 

However, making the human connection your company’s greatest asset requires more than just lip service. A true competitive advantage isn’t created by simply stating that people are your greatest asset. It occurs when you equip people to engage and perform.

People are vital to every company’s success, both today and in the future. They bring knowledge and personalities while adding value at every level. Simply put, workplace culture isn’t just a buzzword that attracts the top talent. It’s a bottom-line initiative that separates successful companies from the copycats.

    Edwin Bosso

    Edwin Bosso, CEO and Author at Myrtle Consulting Group, now a part of Accenture

    Edwin Bosso, the author of 6,000 Dreams: The Leader’s Guide To A Successful Business Transformation Journey, is the founder and CEO of Myrtle Consulting Group (www.myrtlegroup.com), now a part of Accenture. Bosso specializes in operations improvement and change management, and his project history includes work for major brands such as Heineken, Texas Petrochemicals, T-Mobile, Anheuser-Busch, Rohm and Haas, Campbells Soup Company, Kellogg’s and Morton Salt. A wide range of assignments have taken him throughout Asia, Europe, and North America. He completed his undergraduate education at The Hague Polytechnic in the Netherlands and earned an MBA from Rice University in Houston.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Julian Fisher of Jisp: “Know your competition”

    by Orlando Zayas
    Community//

    Ben Cooke of Fleet Feet: “Prioritize the Customer”

    by Orlando Zayas
    Here are their top tips for how technology can help you grow and organize your small business.
    Community//

    Ways how Technology can Help you Grow Business Effectively

    by asifsidiq

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.