Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The hottest gift on everyone’s list isn’t what you think.

It’s not what people ask for, but it is absolutely what they want, and you don’t even need to wrap it. During this time of gift-giving, what if you included in your shopping list, not just presents, but presence? Simply being there for whomever you are lucky enough to share the holidays with – albeit, […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
The present of your presence
The present of your presence

It’s not what people ask for, but it is absolutely what they want, and you don’t even need to wrap it. During this time of gift-giving, what if you included in your shopping list, not just presents, but presence? Simply being there for whomever you are lucky enough to share the holidays with – albeit, in person, zoom or over the phone. We are all so busy, so distracted, so pre-occupied with so many things this year, I believe we are in a presence deficit, and your presence just might be the thing that will fill up your loved ones with joy. Below are some easy, and powerful beautiful ways to gift your presence. 

Who could you be present for?

Whom on your list would just adore your uninterrupted presence? Who in your family or circle of friends have you been challenged by or more distant from that you would like to deepen your relationship with? What if you set aside all of your expectations and history with this person. Put away whatever is open ended or wounded from the past and where fully present to whatever it is that comes up? As you prioritize your relationship with this person, and express that commitment through your presence, notice what happens as this person pours into the space you are opening up for them. Notice if you are able to pour more of yourself into them? See if you are experience something new between you emerging? 

What could you be present to? 

What could you be present to that might open up some possibilities for you and your loved ones to engage more deeply? Perhaps there was a particular struggle someone has been dealing with like a health issue? All of us have been stressed so much this year and are exhausted. If you were present to that, what would you do or be for your family? Is there someone that is in a new situation or chapter in their lives you know little about? What about investing in becoming aware of what their reality is like? Notice what you learn about them as you pepper them with questions. Notice how you feel as you see them unfold their narrative. Do you notice that your sensitivity to something another is experiencing is inviting a deeper connection to them and them to you? 

What could you presence that’s needed?

What if you brought something into your holiday experience you are present to? You can presence anything you wish, and when you do, it makes it available for everyone. Do you wish to presence, joy, generosity, forgiveness or hospitality? The choices are endless and any of these things go well with whatever is being served for dinner. With this kind of presence, you have the power to change the nature of the conversation and deepen and make more meaningful the interactions that you have. This is one of those gifts, like the jelly of the month club, that just keeps giving. The best part is whatever you choose to presence will rub off on anyone you come into contact with. Watch the joy spread as you presence your loving energy.

You go first

The best part of offering your presence is that it costs very little but creates more impact than any physical present ever could. If you give fully to those you love, you get them and their love right back in return. Notice when their presence matches your presence! Unlike a present, that might have some temporal effect, presence is an investment that can span the lifetime of a relationship. And you don’t need a holiday to extend it, this is something you can gift anytime, anywhere for anyone. Have fun with it, mix your presence in with some of your favorite ingredients. Notice you can’t ever go wrong! 

    Brent Robertson, Co-Founder, Fathom - Creator, Purpose Practiced. Photo by Mike Marques

    Brent Robertson, Co-Founder - Fathom, Creator - Purpose Practiced at Fathom.net/PurposePracticed.com

    Brent works with leaders to design futures worth believing in™. A partner at Fathom, he champions an approach to strategic planning, leadership development, talent engagement, and market differentiation that prioritizes people and relationships. As a result, his clients don’t simply plan their futures, they bring them to life through the energy of organization-wide involvement in, and commitment to, generating valuable businesses that matter.
    In addition to his client work, Brent is an outspoken advocate for the region, and serves as an advisor to community, faith and business organizations who endeavor to create a better future for everyone who lives here. With a bias toward provoking new ways of seeing the world and taking action to change it, Brent is a sought after keynote speaker and is regularly featured in regional and national publications.
    Brent has oriented his life around helping people create conditions for their success, and is the creator of the personal development company Purpose Practiced  He is frequently invited to lecture on the topic of purpose, community and leadership, and uses his personal transformation experience as a place from which to mentor others through personal and professional change.
    To learn more about Brent, read his Thrive Global interview by Fotis Georgiadis
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Courtesy of Tama2u / Shutterstock
    Thrive Global on Campus//

    Gift Yourself With Presence

    by Valeria Bermudez
    Community//

    17 Coaches Teach You How to Hold Space For Others

    by John Kim, LMFT
    Community//

    Author Amanda Dobra Hope: “How To Develop Mindfulness And Serenity During Stressful Or Uncertain Times”

    by Beau Henderson

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.