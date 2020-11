This holiday season, I hope that our Nation will pause for a moment of sincere introspection and, in the final analysis, that we will find gratitude and renewal.

I hope that we, as a collective society, will find promise within prodigious challenge, unity within division, compromise within intransigence, resiliency within unparalleled loss, and equanimity within consternation.

If we do, we will be a more empathic principled nation, and ultimately-as a collective- we will thrive.

Happy Holidays!