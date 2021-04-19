Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The History of Women’s Rights | Jeanet Maduro de Polanco

The Women’s Rights Movement was and is a call for equal rights. It is also known as the Women’s Liberation Movement, and it is the reason women have the rights they do today. This is not something to be taken for granted, so it is essential to know the history. The fight for Women’s rights […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The Women’s Rights Movement was and is a call for equal rights. It is also known as the Women’s Liberation Movement, and it is the reason women have the rights they do today. This is not something to be taken for granted, so it is essential to know the history.

The fight for Women’s rights is the fight for fundamental human rights; the right to own property, vote, have reproductive rights and earn equal pay for equal hours worked. Throughout history, women have fought to better their lives.

On March 31, 1776, Abigail Adams wrote a letter to her future husband, John Adams. In this letter, she pleaded with him and the rest of the Continental Congress to forget about the women. She was concerned that too much power would land in the hands of men and had reason to be worried about the voice of women being heard.

It wasn’t until 1920 that women in America were finally given the right to vote. It was a long and challenging process to get to that point, and it cannot be easily summed up. Susan B. Anthony, Mathilde Franziska Anneke, Alice Stone Blackwell, Antoinette Brown Blackwell, and hundreds of other women and allies stood up for their rights time and time again.

Following that victory, there have been dozens of ups and downs for women’s rights. In 1932, Hattie Wyatt Caraway became the first woman ever elected to the U.S. Senate. The same year, the National Recovery Act forbade more than one household member from working in a government job. This resulted in countless women losing their jobs.

While NASA didn’t get a woman into space until 1983, women worked hard towards that goal. Jerrie Cobb is the first female to undergo testing and training, though she hit a wall when NASA canceled the program.

In 1963, the Equal Pay Act was passed, guaranteeing equal wages for equal work, regardless of race, religion, ethnicity, or sex. In 1972, Title IX of the Education Amendments declared that all federally funded programs had a duty to prevent sex discrimination.

These battles and victories have continued into recent years, proving that the struggle is far from over. It wasn’t until 2013 that the ban preventing women from entering military combat positions was lifted. 

More recently, the political landscape has begun to truly change for women. More women than ever have found their way into politics, from House members to Senators, and even now a role as Vice President of the United States. It is all thanks to the women who battled for these rights. 

Article originally published on JeanetMadurodePolanco.com

    Jeanet Maduro de Polanco

    Jeanet Maduro de Polanco, Author and Academic

    Jeanet Maduro de Polanco is a historical fiction writer and a robust academic who has dedicated much of her life to exploring the intricacies of the past. Her academic career has been developing since her youth in Italy, where she was steeped in the environment of a country bursting with historical significance. She has grown to realize that her interest and passion for the past cannot be contained by just studying the facts. She has written more than her fair share of historical non-fiction, and dabbled in historical fiction. Her writing often touches on the philosophical roots of her favorite historical figures, which she feels has allowed her a better understanding of her own views.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Social and Civil Disobedience Learn to Unlearn the Status Quo

    by Behyar Zoghi MD, PhD, FACP
    Community//

    Branding Women: How a Symbol Can Empower Us

    by Judi Weisbart
    Wonder//

    Women’s Equality, A Battle of Many Colors

    by Tammy Sons

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.